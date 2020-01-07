Loading...

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday denounced the assassination by President Donald Trump of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, calling it the “death of diplomacy” and declaring that the United States was safer before the president does not withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal of 2015.

The libertarian senator, who has long opposed foreign military intervention, was questioned Tuesday morning by Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer about how he might oppose the airstrikes following the New assertion by National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien that American diplomats were saved. because of that.

“I think you have to ask yourself the general question, are the attacks more or less likely now that Soleimani is gone?” Replied Paul. “The person who replaced them has been his general assistant for 22 years, is a badass, and now the whole country of Iran is avenged.”

Kentucky lawmakers went on to say that the assassination of Soleimani had “taken diplomacy” and that the only way to move forward would be military escalation. Meanwhile, Hemmer wondered if there was a lot of diplomacy with Iran to start with.

“There were some with the agreement with Iran,” said Paul. “The deal with Iran was not perfect and I was a critic of the deal with Iran, but I think it was a big mistake to withdraw from the deal. You should have tried to take advantage of the Iran deal. “

The Republican senator, who has become one of Trump’s biggest supporters on Capitol Hill, has also criticized the administration for imposing an embargo on Iran, saying that an “active embargo is like an act of war “.

“I think it is the death of diplomacy, and I see no way to revive it until, somehow, the revenge of the Iranian people is somehow satiated,” said Paul. “I hate that. I hate that this is where we are going.”

“I am someone who has been hired, but there have been far fewer murders, there has been far less violence after the agreement with Iran,” he continued. “In fact, there was a lull, a period during which I think we were headed for a much more stable situation in Iran, and now I think it’s over. And I think it could go away for a lifetime. “

Hemmer, meanwhile, pointed out that Trump recently told right-hand radio host Rush Limbaugh that Soleimani “should have been removed a long time ago,” asking Paul if he objected to it.

“Is Soleimani a villain?” Yes. Is the guy replacing him a bad guy? Yes, “replied the Kentucky senator, adding,” Saddam Hussein was a villain, but removing him has destabilized the region. These are the broader implications of killing someone, not whether they are bad or not. “

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Paul said it would be “brain dead” to think that the death of Soleimani would lead to diplomatic negotiations, calling the death of the Iranian military commander “dead of diplomacy”.

