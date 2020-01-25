Is Edge in Houston for the weekend?

Photo credit: provided via wwe.com

We are officially on the Royal Rumble weekend. The Royal Rumble itself is tomorrow evening. For weeks and months, fans have been speculating about a possible return of the Rated R superstar. With what happens on Sunday, fans want to know: is Edge in Houston for the weekend?

According to WrestlingNews.Co, they have learned from two unnamed sources that Edge is in Houston over the weekend. Conveniently, there is of course no word on what Edge could do there. The rumble and desire of so many fans indicates a possible surprise entry into the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

It’s worth noting that by the end of SmackDown on Friday, 27 of the 30 entries for the men’s rumble had been claimed. If that’s the exact number, it is actually a bit stupid. For this and many other fans, it is a highlight of the PPV in January to win more than three surprise participants.

While we can speculate that Edge will be in Houston by Sunday, there is another former WWE superstar who has at least confirmed his whereabouts.

The former Hornswoggle posted a photo on Twitter saying he was in Houston. It remains to be seen whether he is in town or in town to do something in the rumble.

pic.twitter.com/aeAuiCa1HJ

– Dylan Postl (@wwehornswoggle) January 24, 2020

Bullied autistic boy finds an unlikely ally

Photo credit: provided via wwe.com

Nobody likes to be bullied. When someone is bullied, it can be comforting to know that someone has their back. In a good story, a bullied autistic boy has found an extremely unlikely ally.

An autistic boy was attacked by a bully at school. During the attack, the boy’s mother reports that his WWE PopSocket and Bray Wyatt t-shirt have been damaged. The boy’s mother posted the story on social media.

Bray Wyatt answered!

Not only that Wyatt had replied, but also that he was sending good will to the victim and that he would always have his six.

It’s often uncommon for a character to break off on social media, but this was a good move by Wyatt. In fairness, he did this as Bray Wyatt. In theory, this particular aspect of its multi-faceted character is more of a demonic Mr. Rogers. And Fred Rogers was a helpful soul!

If the fiend had said he had the boy’s six, maybe we should be worried.

Be sure to check out the mother-Wyatt exchange posted on social media.

@WWE @WWEBrayWyatt my boy was attacked by another student at school. His WWE socket was broken and his gray Wyatt shirt was torn open by the boy who cut it with scissors. He’s tougher than a bully. #Autism #autismfamily #wwefan pic.twitter.com/GubblfSQu9

– Holly Gately (@GatelyHolly) January 23, 2020

Dm me size and where it should send. Tell him I have his six

– Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 23, 2020