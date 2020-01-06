Ramy Youssef Acceptance Speech 2020 Golden Globes Video

Loading...

While the 2020 Golden Globes suffered from “cheating” jokes during the opening, the first prize of the night more than made up for it. Ramy Youssef scored his first ever Golden Globe as the best actor in a TV musical or comedy for his Hulu series outbreak, Ramy.

“Look, I know you didn’t see my show,” Youssef joked as he accepted the prize, laughing with the crowd. “We made a very specific show about an Arab-Muslim family living in New Jersey and this means a lot of recognition at this level. So I want to thank everyone who was involved.”

Youssef appeared earlier in Mr. Robot, where he played diligent security analyst Samar Swailem, and now leads the critically acclaimed series as the titular Ramy. The show follows the everyday world of a typical Muslim-American family navigating through life in their politically divided New Jersey neighborhood, and addresses real issues with Youssef’s distinctive sense of humor. The show was renewed for a second season a few weeks after the premiere, so fans can look forward to more from Youssef somewhere this summer! See how Youssef makes jokes about his mother who ravaged Michael Douglas, and more pictures of his night for him.