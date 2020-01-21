Recognized for their avant-garde sounds and pyromaniac glasses, the German metal titans Rammstein will finally bring their explosive stadium number to North America this summer.

The long-awaited tour will begin on August 20 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, will span eight American stadiums, and will end at Foro de Sol in Mexico City on September 27. The tour will be produced by AEG Presents.

The group hit the headlines in 2019 after guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe shared a kiss on stage during a performance at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The kiss was an act of defiance against Russia’s anti-LGBTQ law, or “gay propaganda” law, which prohibits any public expression of homosexuality or gender non-compliance.

Rammstein’s seventh untitled album debuted Number Nine on the Billboard 200 – the group’s first position in the Top 10 in the United States since their inception in 1994. Untitled also ranked number eight on the list of “Best Metal Albums of 2019” by Rolling Stone.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit Rammstein.com.

Rammstein’s North American Tour Dates

Thursday August 20 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sunday August 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Thursday August 27 – Washington, DC @ FedExField

Sunday August 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday September 3 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Sunday September 6 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Thursday September 10 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Wednesday September 16 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Saturday September 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sunday September 27 – Mexico, MX @ Foro Sol