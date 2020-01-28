Raising media savvy children in the digital age

At the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library in North Carolina, media literacy and PhD student Jimmeka Anderson helped set up an “active reading” program for young children. “When reading actively, parents don’t read the words in the book,” Anderson says. “As you go through the images in the book, ask questions such as:” What color is this bear? What do you think the bear is going to do? “” Anderson says this is a way to build up media literacy skills, starting in kindergarten, by equipping children into critical thinkers by helping them play an active role in their consumption of photos and other visual media.

Don’t be afraid of the algorithm

Ian O’Byrne is a researcher in the field of digital literacy and a former teacher, but he also has two very accessible research topics: his son, 9 and daughter, 4. In 2019, O’Byrne, along with five other researcher parents, conducted research into an often overlooked part of digital literacy: information security and algorithms, specifically how children deal with and understand them.

“These algorithms make decisions about our lives,” says O’Byrne. “We started to wonder, when should we talk to individuals about algorithms and power and about trust and truth in these tools? How do we explain this to our children? “

He acknowledges that even most adults do not fully understand what is happening with our information online or on the internet, so it is an important place for parents to gain a better understanding of digital security and information sharing.

O’Byrne and his colleagues have not yet published their results, but he says they have found two effective strategies that stand out. The first is to find an educational moment or “approach point” to discuss these issues with your children.

For O’Byrne, the moment came when his son, who has a Google Hangouts account to keep in touch with his parents and a few select friends, was notified by a complete stranger. On his parenting and technical podcast Technopanic, O’Byrne and colleague Kristen Turner analyze the situation. “He brought it to my attention and I said,” Look, this is what you need to worry about, “and we’ve talked about privacy and security,” O’Byrne said. “So I think the first step is to find that point of approach and either wait for them to come to you with a situation, or maybe it is necessary to create a situation.”

Creating that situation is the second strategy. It can take the form of talking about something in the news or finding a good picture book or story, or even using a real situation with which your children, such as a playground, discuss security concepts.

The next time you take a picture in the park or a restaurant, try asking your child if it’s okay to post it on social media. Take the opportunity to talk about who can see that photo and show your privacy settings. Or if a news item about the algorithms appears on YouTube on television, ask them if they have ever been referred to a video they didn’t want to see.

“Dialogue is the most important thing,” says O’Byrne, but it’s also important to talk about the digital world in a way that is related to your children. O’Byrne and his colleagues will submit their final paper to the Journal of Design Science in February. (Publication: the call for proposals for a special issue of the magazine was sponsored by WIRED, the MIT Media Lab and the UC Irvine Connected Learning Lab.)

What about teenagers?

Perhaps the most vulnerable period for children working with media are the many malicious teenage years. Teenagers shape their identity, experiment with and expose themselves to all kinds of new experiences on their journey to adulthood.

. (TagsToTranslate) education