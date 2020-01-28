Raised $ 20,000 to help a man who survived the 1952 attempt at lynching

APEX, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man who survived a lynching attempt in 1952 helped hundreds of people move to a new home on Tuesday so a freeway could be built.

The 87-year-old Lynn Council is planning to move to a new home in Apex after having lived in his current home for more than 60 years.

The council was accused of robbery decades ago that it had not committed. Two MPs hung him on a tree to make him confess.

When he didn’t, the deputies took him down.

The council later settled in a house just outside of Apex. About 20 years ago, he took out a $ 20,000 repair loan. One condition of the loan was that the full amount had to be paid if it moved out or died.

The state recently bought the council house to allow the Department of Transportation to expand the NC-540 highway.

That meant he had to repay the $ 20,000 loan.

Garrett Raczek learned about the history of the council and launched an online fundraiser to help pay the debt.

Early Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had exceeded $ 21,000.

“I thank the Lord for the gifts. Thank you thank you thank you. Thank you, sir, ”the council said at a press conference on Monday.

The sheriff’s office and apex police apologized last year for the attempted lynching.

A bank in honor of the council was also set up outside the police station