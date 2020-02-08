Rain extinguishes Australian natural fire and causes flooding

CANBERRA, Australia – Heavy rain on the east coast of Australia has extinguished a major natural fire and caused widespread flash floods.

Rain extinguished the Currowan Fire south of Sydney at the end of Saturday after it destroyed 312 homes and destroyed 500,000 acres (1.2 million acres) in 74 days, the state’s Rural Fire Service in New South Wales said.

National fire brigade commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said he hoped the heavy rain from the coast would flow inland and burn out more large fires that burned for months.

Fitzsimmons said goodbye to a hotel at Sydney Airport on Sunday against 21 American and 21 Canadian firefighters on their way home after their commitment to Australian firefighters.

A heavy weather warning was on Sunday along most of the New South Wales coast and parts of Queensland in the north, with heavy rain, harmful wind, abnormally high water and harmful forecast of the surf.

The state’s emergency service reported six rescue operations at Grafton, north of Sydney, overnight. It was mostly people who got stranded while trying to drive through flood water.

Some cities on the east coast have received their heaviest rainfall in five decades in recent days.

On the north west coast of Australia, Tropical Cyclone Damien landed at the end of Saturday like a category 3 storm and weakened as it moved inland.

Several buildings had lost roofs, but the authorities did not have to fully assess the damage on Sunday.

Australian forest fires that have killed at least 33 and destroyed more than 3,000 homes in an unprecedented burning season that started late in a record dry 2019.

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press