Rain and snow at the weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Friday was already a cloudy and humid day in the entire region. More precipitation is expected as we go into the weekend.

Showers and downpours will affect our evening when gusty winds calm down and brighten up in the lowlands and then in the mountains.

This is due to a large low-pressure system and the associated cold front, which moves east and north. This has already brought us a lot of rain today.

As of 4:45 p.m., most of north-central West Virginia saw up to half an inch of rainfall.

According to radar estimates, up to an inch more rain fell in the lowlands west of I-79.

These showers and downpours cause slippery and wet roads and light floods. So take extra time if you leave tomorrow night tomorrow night.

It can still rain a few centimeters until Saturday afternoon. So be careful, leave extra space between vehicles and turn on the headlights while the wipers are on. If you still encounter a flood, remember: TURN AROUND, DON’T DRINK!

This is also the time when colder air flows to north-central West Virginia.

Light rain showers turn into a mixture of sleet, ice and snow on Saturday afternoon.

Towards evening the lowlands will have their turn to take part in the action. Traveling is dangerous and the roads are slippery in the rain and sleet.

Ice is also expected to accumulate.

Up to 0.10 ″ ice is probably possible with locally higher amounts. Ice can weigh down branches and branches as well as power lines. In rural and mountain areas, this can lead to branch waste and blackouts.

A wintry mixture of snow, ice and rain continues over the plains, foothills and mountains overnight.

The clusters will be light on Sunday morning and could affect our drive to church, especially east of I-79.

If we continue the lunch break for the lowlands, this will be the bulk of our rainfall for the first day of the new week in the higher elevations.

Late Sunday snow showers are possible with a downward gradient, especially at altitudes above 3000 feet.

More snow showers are on the way for Monday as northwest winds lead to snow showers with a downward gradient. This particularly affects the mountains.

This is the time when the majority of our snow falls for the higher altitudes and hardly or no longer accumulates on Monday.

Until everything is said and done. We won’t see as much snow as we originally thought – why? The warm rain is expected to last a little too long for us to like it in the lowlands and foothills. This snow forecast is valid until Monday.

The lowlands closest to I-77 and the Ohio River are expected to be seen from nothing to an inch of snow, as well as some areas west of I-79. The I-79 corridor, along with the foothills, is expected to have a trail of one and a half inches of snow. The mountains will see 2 to 5 inches of snow; It all depends on the height and type of snow showers.

This complex system is expected to involve dangerous travel, particularly in the areas around Corridor H, Route 219, I-68 and US-33. The roads in our mountainous terrain will be wet and smooth.

Because of the possible accumulation of ice and snow, blackouts and malfunctions are possible. Crashed branches and power lines are in the cards as well as gusty winds when the system goes out.