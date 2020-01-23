It is the end of a 15-year-old cherished tradition in southwestern Ontario. There is no day out this summer with Thomas the Tank Engine in St. Thomas, the railroad town.

“I have good memories of Thomas on so many levels, so I’m disappointed that it doesn’t return to town,” said St. Thomas Coun. Lori Baldwin Sands.

Thomas is the cartoon train engine with wide eyes and plump cheeks that shines on the PBS show Thomas and Friends and is loved by children everywhere. Those in charge at the Elgin County Railway Museum say that the decision to stop the visits was made by marking visitors.

John Shapendonk is the head of the combined boards of the Elgin County Railway Museum, the CASO Station and the Railworks Coalition. He said it no longer makes sense to spend $ 200,000 on a fundraiser that raises $ 15,000 (after government grants are included).

“The profit margin was so small, and that was with a weekend when the weather was so cooperative,” Shapendonk said. If it had rained all day and suppressed the presence, he added, “We would have had a significant loss position.”

In 2017, Thomas attracted 12,000 people. In 2018 the total was 9,000. Last year the turnout was 7,800.

“Turnout has declined over the past five years,” Shapendonk said. When Thomas first started his annual summer visits, it attracted around 18,000 people over two weekends.

That is cold comfort for residents of St. Thomas such as Baldwin-Sands, who have fond memories of working with volunteers and other community groups who ride the event, and use it as a fundraiser for themselves.

“Thomas will always stay close to my heart,” she said about the event. “Everywhere you went, there was always something to do.”

Shapendonk says that the character mainly appeals to three to six year olds. He wants to find a fundraiser with a broader appeal.

Baldwin-Sands has been to similar Thomas events at places such as Chattanooga, Tenn., Flint, Mich. And Uxbridge, east of Toronto, to compare what other municipalities do with Thomas. “I would say that our head and shoulders are above what was being done in other communities,” the city politician said. “I wonder why we are no better present.”

Thomas was also a natural and logical fit for the community that calls itself the railroad town, she said.

The cancellation does not mean an end to themed events for St. Thomas. “There are several events that we are trying to put together,” Shapendonk said, noting that there are events with Harry Potter and Polar Express themes. “They are all licensed events. We are investigating different options.”

