Rail Service Amtrak says wheelchair users don't have to pay extra: NPR

Members of the Illinois Network of Centers for Independent Living (INCIL) are demonstrating outside the Amtrak station in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, to demand the lifting of an Amtrak policy that resulted in excessive fees for removing wheelchair train seats. Later on Wednesday, Amtrak announced that it would suspend the policy.

Amtrak will file a policy that resulted in two people using wheelchairs being told they would have to pay $ 25,000 for a train ticket, which normally only costs $ 16, the rail service said on Wednesday.

“After further reviews, Amtrak decided to suspend the directive in question,” said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. “It should never be applied to this situation. We apologize for the mistake.”

He spoke shortly after a group of people with disabilities demonstrated in front of an Amtrak station in Illinois and said, “We’re going to ride.”

Adam Ballard was one of them. He was also one of the two wheelchair users who faced this $ 25,000 bill.

Ballard is the traffic policy analyst at Access Living, a Chicago-based disability and advocacy group. Five of the group’s wheelchair users, including Ballard, took the two-hour trip from Chicago to Bloomington-Normal station on Wednesday morning to attend a nationwide conference of disabled people’s organizations.

Ballard said everything went well when they boarded the train in the dark in Chicago. “Everyone got on the train really great. We were treated like kings and queens,” he says. There was additional staff who helped with bags and operated the wheelchair lifts. “And they had additional staff on the train who took care of all of our needs, so it wasn’t the typical Amtrak ride,” he added.

And the cost: the regular rate of $ 16.

But when the group first booked their tickets, Amtrak said they only had room for three wheelchair users on this train, not five, and that they had to take a car out of service and pull up seats to make more room. But that was expensive, and under an Amtrak rail vehicle reconfiguration policy, the two drivers had to pay $ 25,000.

Adam Ballard of Disability Service and Advocacy Group Access Living uses a wheelchair lift at Union Station in Chicago to board a train to Bloomington-Normal and to attend a nationwide disability conference.

Amtrak provides space on each wagon to meet its obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. This law, which turns 30 this year, prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in jobs, schools, public housing and transportation. A company needs to remove barriers if that’s easy. A company is exempt from such arrangements if this creates “undue hardship”. This is defined as a considerable difficulty or effort. As a rule of thumb, a company must expect to pay back the cost of being placed in an additional store, such as a restaurant, that adds a ramp to the front door. As a result, companies do not charge people with disabilities more than anyone else.

There were rare exceptions. Amtrak was faced with a similar case in 2005 when another Disability Advocacy Group booked a train from Pennsylvania to Washington. Amtrak said six seats would have to be removed from the train to accommodate the 12 passengers in wheelchairs. A $ 200 surcharge was added for each seat it had to remove. The Pennsylvania group Disabled in Action sued and a court ruled in Amtrak’s favor.

NPR first reported the story of the $ 25,000 ticket fee on Friday. This led to criticism, including from US Senator Tammy Duckworth. The lllinois Democrat is the highest-ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Transport and Security, which is responsible for international transport. Duckworth, an Army veteran, uses a wheelchair for injuries from the crash of a Blackhawk helicopter that she co-piloted in Iraq.

On Sunday, Duckworth called Amtrak’s indictment “outrageous” and asked to meet with Amtrak’s CEO Richard Anderson.

On Monday, Amtrak said it would forego the $ 25,000 fee and accommodate the additional wheelchair users on the train. Then Amtrak said this afternoon that it would end the policy that led to the big bill in the first place.