Rail Nation Full version Download
About Rail Nation
Rail Nation is an ultimate strategy tycoon game where you have to find the right tactics, build your railroad empire, become a successful entrepreneur and build your own railroad empire.
The description Rail Nation
In Rail Nation, you must be the best railroad magnate, master the technical and lucrative side of your business, and compete around the world for the title of the richest railway Tycoon.
Characteristics
- Super realistic economy simulation
- Six eras in railway history
- Look for modern technologies
- Choose from 150 realistic engines and trains
- Three different game scenarios
- Form associations and corporations with other players
- Over 35 types of trains with 48 unique cars
- Popularity
- 108.7K Downloads
Screenshots
Requirements Rail Nation
File size: 1 Mb
Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
Download the installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.