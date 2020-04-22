Rail Nation Full version Download

About Rail Nation

Rail Nation is an ultimate strategy tycoon game where you have to find the right tactics, build your railroad empire, become a successful entrepreneur and build your own railroad empire.



The description Rail Nation



In Rail Nation, you must be the best railroad magnate, master the technical and lucrative side of your business, and compete around the world for the title of the richest railway Tycoon.

Characteristics

Super realistic economy simulation

Six eras in railway history

Look for modern technologies

Choose from 150 realistic engines and trains

Three different game scenarios

Form associations and corporations with other players

Over 35 types of trains with 48 unique cars

Requirements Rail Nation



File size: 1 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

