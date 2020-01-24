Raiders use their feet to defeat the Oil Kings paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Hockey players kick pucks all the time, but rarely do this to immediately make a strange man in the other direction. That little piece of ingenuity brought a smile to the face of Raider’s head coach Marc Habscheid.

“That was impressive,” Habscheid said. “A Belarusian who plays football, Europeans know how to kick the ball, so he kicked the puck and it was a good game. I thought Watts was good tonight, just everyone. I was a fan tonight, I just watched the match. ”

But that kick wasn’t the only thing he was happy with. After taking the week out of their mouth with a sour taste after a 4-3 shootout defeat for the Red Deer Rebels, the Raiders concentrated in practice throughout the week.

They also mixed things up a bit, as they had an outdoor exercise at Crescent Acres on Wednesday and then threw a few cakes in Habscheid’s face during the Pink Game of Carlton Crusaders who raised over $ 100,000 for the Victoria Hospital Foundation. But when it was time to get back on the ice, the Raiders could bring it.

“The boys like to play against good teams and they are a good team. We reset a bit this week and I really like how the boys reacted,” Habscheid said. “The energy was good, I thought the attention to detail was good. I just thought it was a good team win. “

Oil Kings may have finished in the WHL rankings for the first time in Friday’s game and was fifth overall in the Kia CHL Top 10 Weekly Rankings, but the Prince Albert Raiders had their number this year.

The Raiders finished their season series with the Oil Kings on Friday by taking seven of a possible eight points (3-0-0-1) by winning 3-2 on Friday. The win also extended the Raiders run to seven games (4-0-1-2) and increased their record to 24-14-5-3. The Oil Kings are 31-8-6-3 in the season and 1-2-1-0 against the Raiders.

The first two scorers of the Raiders are both from the capital of the province. Matthew Culling opened the score and made a rebound in the first period. Landon Kosior then scored his second goal in as many matches just three minutes later to make it a 2-0 lead from Raider at that time.

Josh Williams broke a scoreless drought with nine games, throwing it from Protas into the Raiders ‘net to get the Oil Kings back, before Protas’ football assistant led to Watts winner in the third. Dylan Guenther made the game interesting for the Oil Kings with 1:55 over in the third.

Raiders goalkeeper and former Regina Pat Max Paddock stopped 30 of 32 shots for the Raiders. He has been light since he joined the Raiders and set a 3-0-0-1 record with a .949 savings percentage and 1.44 goals against the average. He also only gave up six goals in those four games. Beck Warm made 32 saves on 35 shots for the Oil Kings.

Score Summary

First period

1-0, Raiders, Matthew Culling from Kaiden Guhle and Aliaksei Protas, 7:29

2-0, Raiders, Landon Kosior from Spencer Moe, 11:35

Second period

2-1, Oil Kings, Josh Williams of Ethan Cap (power play), 14:47

Third period

3-1, Raiders, Brayden Watts from Aliaksei Protas, 10:26

3-2, Oil Kings, Dylan Guenther from Jake Neighbors and Ethan McIndoe, 18:05

Raiders captain Zack Hayes shot up a shot from Oil Kings ’Riley Sawchuk in the first period. He went to the tunnel but missed only four minutes of playing time when he returned with a full cage and his normal team played for the remainder of the game.

“He has been physically all three matches against them,” said Habscheid. “Character man, he is hit in the face with a puck, on the cage and away he went. I kept looking at my magazine, I thought he was a connected player with the cage on it – he looked pretty good for a 15-year affiliate player. “

Then with five minutes remaining in the first, Oil Kings captain Scott Atkinson fell awkwardly after a check by Justin Nachbaur. Atkinson missed the last five minutes of the first period, returned to start the second but was then shorly removed from the game. Callup Brendan Kuny also did not finish the game for the Oil Kings, as he collided with Nolan Allan midway through the second period and did not finish the game.

The Oil Kings were already regulars such as defenders Jacson Alexander and Wyatt McLeod.

Tigers

The Raiders have the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday at the Art Hauser Center. The Tigers will be hungry after dropping a 6-5 decision on Friday at the Saskatoon Blades.

