Raiders ’Usau always looks ahead | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“It’s just how it has always been, all my life,” Usau said before Wednesday’s outdoor training at Crescent Acres. “My father and my coaches help me do that, and I think that’s how it should be. It’s the right thing to do.”

And don’t be mistaken, there is a lot that looks good so far with Usau midway through his first WHL season, including this highlight of the reel role on Saturday in Red Deer against the rebels in a defeat with 4-3 shootouts.

Usau is currently fourth in the WHL rookie scorer race with 34 points (15 goals) in 39 games with the Raiders. He plays an important role on the Raiders in their top two lines and leads the way in the best power unit of the team. He represented his native Belarus to the 1A World Juniors Division in his original hometown of Minsk, Belarus.

He also shot up in the NHL Central Scouting mid-term rank and shot up to 63 after being assessed as a “C” rating in the preliminary rankings.

“It’s good to see, but at the moment we’re only focusing on the team,” Usau said. “It is stretch for the play-off, things are becoming difficult and teams are catching up. We are just trying to play for the team, getting as many points as possible for the play-offs and going from there. The mid-term ranking is currently not a top priority. “

outdoors

Usau and the rest of the Raiders skated outside for a change. They went back to their ODR roots in Crescent Acres for their Wednesday training.

The Raiders are taking on the two best teams in the WHL Central Division this week, first place Edmonton Oil Kings (30-7-6-3) and second place Medicine Hat Tigers (29-13-1-1). Both games are in the Art Hauser Center, with puck drops scheduled for shortly after 7 p.m.

