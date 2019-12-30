Raiders sign autographs for fans after the last cleaning day in Alameda – The Reporter

Loading...

CLICK HERE if you have trouble viewing the photo gallery on a mobile device.

ALAMEDA – Raider Gonzalez smiled as he held a soccer ball signed by several Oakland Raiders players outside the team's practice facilities on Monday morning. The 5-year-old boy drove with his father Frank, 42, from Modesto to ask for autographs and send the players with good wishes on moving day.

After interviews in the locker room, Raiders DeAndre Washington riders stopped by their Porsche SUV to say goodbye and sign pig jerseys and skins for fans like Gonzalez and Newark resident Javier Moreno.

"It's a loss for Oakland, but we'll miss them forever," said Moreno, 13, about his feelings about the team's movement while holding a mini helmet signed by Washington.

The second holding of the Raiders in Oakland ended Sunday when they lost to the Denver Broncos and were eliminated from the playoff contest with a 7-9 record.

The Raiders will then move to a $ 75 million practice campus in Henderson, Nevada, AP reported. The facility will include a closed and half artificial turf soccer field, a three-story office building and three outdoor natural grass playing fields.