Raiders rookie CB Trayvon Mullen was removed from the field during the Chargers game – The Reporter

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen suffered what appeared to be a major head or neck injury during Sunday's victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

With 2:15 left in the last quarter, Mullen received a friendly fire strike from the Raiders 'deep, Curtis Riley, while trying to make an entrance to Chargers catcher Andre Patton, around the Raiders' 20-yard line .

When Patton tried to make a move in the field, Mullen shook him by the shoulders and Riley lowered his shoulder at full speed, trapping his partner in the head.

Mullen fell to the grass and the Raiders' medical staff went out to check it, called by Riley, while the Raiders led 24-14. Mullen was able to move his legs and body, as he had obvious pain.

After several minutes, the Raiders' medical staff tied Mullen to a stabilizer board and lifted him on a stretcher, then took him out of the field.

Mullen extended his right hand to greet the nervous crowd, who encouraged him in return.

The extent and nature of Mullen's injury is still unclear. We will provide updates when we know more.

Clemson's second round selection has moved to an initial role for the Raiders in the second half of his rookie season.