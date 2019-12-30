Raiders keep Incognito signs an extension of 2 years – The Reporter

Loading...

At least one of the controversial Raiders low season signings in 2019 seems to have worked.

According to reports, the team agreed to an extension of two years and $ 14 million with guard Richie Incognito. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports first reported the deal and Ian Rappoport of NFL Network was the first to comply with the terms.

Incognito was a blessing for the Raiders' offensive line, helping to stabilize a unit that was injured by several injuries throughout the year. Football Outsiders ranked Oakland as the fourth best NFL offensive line in Sunday's games.

Incognito, of course, came with a good amount of luggage. The Dolphins suspended him during the second half of the 2013 season for verbally and racially abusing his teammate Jonathan Martin.

He was lost all last season after announcing, and then resigned his retirement after the 2017 season. Incognito started the 2019 season under a two-game suspension for threatening workers at an Arizona funeral home following the death of his father.

In training camp, Incognito said he was focused on redeeming himself, and throughout the season he became a leader for this Raiders team.

Incognito missed the last two games of the Raiders' season due to an injury, which could be a concern when hiring a 36-year-old player for a two-year extension.

Incognito joined the Raiders last offseason along with catcher Antonio Brown and linebacker Vontaze Burfict as players with a particular reputation. Brown left before the season began, and Burfict was suspended for the rest after a helmet-to-helmet hit against Jack Doyle of the Colts on September 29.