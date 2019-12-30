Raiders Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby end stellar rookie seasons – The Reporter

Loading...

DENVER – Derek Carr was sure Hunter Renfrow had won his match on Sunday and was in a position to catch a winning two-point conversion of the game.

Shelby Harris, a former Raider frustrated the game by hitting Carr's pass and preserving a 16-15 victory for host Denver Broncos.

And Renfrow is not the type who takes credit for something that did not happen.

"I would like to think (it was open)," Renfrow said. “I dropped a pass before. It is a team sport and that is football.

Renfrow, a selection of Clemson's fifth round, and Maxx Crosby, the selection of the fourth round of eastern Michigan, have been bargain projects that have exceeded all expectations in a class that could be the backbone of the Raiders during the next years.

Crosby had 1 1/2 catches to finish with 10 for the season and also had a tackle for an 8-yard loss. Renfrow almost personally delivered the victory at the decisive moment, caught a 28-yard pass from Carr to put the Raiders into position and then a 3-yard capture of Carr to put the Raiders within 16-15.

"Our younger boys took a step forward," said runner DeAndre Washington. "He shouts at Hunter Renfrow, he is a ballet player. But we fell short.

Renfrow had six receptions for 102 yards, his second time over 100 in two weeks after never having done it in high school or at Clemson. He finished as the second leading Raiders receiver behind Darren Waller 49 receptions for 605 yards and four touchdowns despite missing three games with a broken rib.

For full coverage of the Oakland Raiders, follow us on Flipboard.

Clelin Ferrell, No. 4 of the Clemson draft, stood out against the race and his game improved steadily during the second half of the season after recovering from an illness in London that took his strength. Trayvon Mullen had a penalty for key pass interference, but has maintained coverage since he moved to the initial lineup.

Josh Jacobs, who led the Raiders with 1,150 runs, and Foster Moreau, a tight end who had five touchdown receptions for an ACL break finished his season, didn't reach the finish line but will be ready to go to training camp .

"We have a group of young people who are talented, neither one nor two," Renfrow said. "I think they are made of the right thing. Maxx broke his hand this year. Josh played through the injuries. Moving forward, I think that's what you have, that determination and determination to be a good team. I'm excited about what we have and the veterans who take us. "

Crosby said the main thing he learned about playing in the NFL is how close the teams are.

Maxx Crosby (98) drops Dionte Spencer for an 8-yard loss on a career play.

"Without a doubt, everyone is good, it's not like you run out of weeks and that FCS teams get adjustments," Crosby said. "There are 16 games of adult men playing soccer. It was an incredible experience, but we are looking to the future and trying to win more games."

Click Like on our Oakland Raiders Facebook page for more news, comments and conversations about the Raiders.

Ferrell, who in college played on a team that was considerably more talented than the opposition, agreed with Crosby.

"You can say it, but really experiencing it was crazy," Ferrell said. "We are a young team and we have improved a lot compared to last season. I feel like going to next year is going to be all about growth. The most important thing is that nobody in this locker room returns with the same player, so I'm excited."

Perhaps no rookie personified that feeling more than fullback Alec Ingold, the non-recruited rookie from Wisconsin who won the initial job in the training camp and was appointed to the Pro Bowl as a substitute.

A play after it was determined that Ingold had not scored on a third-try play, coach Jon Gruden called Renfrow No. 45 to take the fourth and goal from 1 in the first half. Gruden thought Ingold had scored, and could have done it. There was no clear look at the ball that crossed the plane in the middle of the bodies and the Broncos took over.

And Ingold will never forget it. The play will boost his offseason and his reaction showed responsibility.

"The call in the field was not a touchdown. I have to take responsibility when the coach and the players trust me to do my job beyond a reasonable doubt," Ingold said. "I shouldn't have been so close. That depends on me, and it's something I will think about for the next seven months, I'm sure."