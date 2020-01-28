Raiders have trouble contacting Scott about battered phones

Scott’s immediate game future is now in the hands of NRL chief Todd Greenberg, who has the power to keep the center from playing.

The Raiders have always maintained a tough stance on player behavior, including the layoffs of high-profile players like Todd Carney and Josh Dugan.

But it was also Canberra who led the demand 12 months ago that the NRL should avoid penalties for dealing with faulty players.

When Raiders star Jack Wighton was indicted after being caught by a CCTV assassin during a busy night in Canberra, the Raiders proposed a six-game ban that would increase the NRL to ten games.

Given the conflicting results of the NRL’s Integrity Unit in the summer, Furner wasn’t even ready to guess what kind of time, if any, Scott had earned. The 22-year-old will be tried on February 20.

Melbourne’s Nelson Asofa-Solomona was banned three times against storm teammate Suliasi Vunivalu in October for wild brawls at a Balinese nightclub. Then David Fifita from Brisbane spent three nights in a Bali prison for allegedly beating a bouncer on the back of a scooter, only to evade the NRL’s sanctioning for lack of evidence.

Clubs can still impose their own sanctions, as Parramatta did when pictures of Shaun Lane, holding a plastic bag with a white substance in hand, went viral last year, but the NRL ultimately has the last word.

Canberra is unlikely to rush to the market and recruit a full-back, despite releasing Joey Leilua for the West Tigers this weekend.

Scott celebrated with several Raiders teammates and posted photos of himself at the Ivy Pool Club on Sunday afternoon before he was found sleeping on Moore Park Road near the now destroyed Allianz Stadium in the early morning hours of Monday.

The herald was told that CCTV recordings showed three police cars and an ambulance looking after Scott, who took a few minutes to wake up.

The police will claim that he tried to beat a police officer when he was taken away and killed. A source near Scott said he slept up to two hours just to wake up in handcuffs. Then he got excited.

Scott only came to Canberra from Melbourne in the summer and has deliberately avoided going back to a Sydney club as there are many distractions in Harbor City.

His parents urged him to leave the Shire as a teenager and initially join Melbourne because he had started running his company.

“I would have had too many distractions in Sydney and it would have been a bit too crowded,” Scott told Fox Sports last week. “I’m older now and make better decisions.”

Christian plays rugby for The Sydney Morning Herald.

