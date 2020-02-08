Raiders fall short in sweeping hurricanes paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“I thought defensively, they blocked a lot of shots and their goalkeeper played really well. Even when we had some dangerous chances, we didn’t get a tight look or got any pucks behind them, “Truitt said.” But they blocked many shots and frustrated us because we couldn’t find the space we needed. “

Special teams played a major role in the game. The Raiders were 0-5 with their powerplay and were 1-4 with the kill. The Raiders killed all of their previous 20 penalties until Oliver Okuliar broke that line in the first period and scored his first of two goals in the game. Former Minto Logan Barlage centered the puck, deflecting the stick from Raider defender Jeremy Masella, and the Paddock pads. It then found its way to Okuliar, which buried the rebound.

“Those special teams are so big all year round, but now (especially),” Truitt said. “You look at the bounces here and there, teams earn their bounces because they get pucks on the net. It’s up to you to make good decisions, erase it or do something with the puck. They’ve got one with us. “

Calen Addison scored the game winner in the third period, after the hurricanes had held the line. Okuliar added an empty net goal late. With the win, Hurricanes head coach Brent Kisio took win number 189, putting him on Hurricanes Hurricane Victory List.

Score Summary

First period

1-0, Raiders, Zack Hayes of Ozzy Wiesblatt and Ilya Usau, 4:27

1-1, Hurricanes, Oliver Okuliar from Logan Barlage and Alex Cotton (power play), 13:43

Second period

No score.

Third period

2-1, Hurricanes, Calen Addison by Alex Thacker and Brett Davis, 10:50

3-1, Oliver Okuliar from Dylan Cozens and Ty Prefontaine (empty net), 18:22

East West home is best

The Raiders return home for three consecutive home games, starting on Friday when they face the Swift Current Broncos and Saturday against the Brandon Wheat Kings. On Tuesday, the Raiders are fighting the Regina Pats.

