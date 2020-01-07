Raiders disabled by the rebels in the extension paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“It just seemed like there were a lot of pucks in front of him, just bouncing and sitting in the front,” said Habscheid. “It just has to be better.”

Since December 14, the Raiders have only one game in which their goalkeepers have delivered a safe percentage of more than .900, and that was in the 1-0 loss for the Brandon Wheat Kings on January 3. Boston Bilous, who was moved to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday morning, made 20 saves on 21 shots that night.

But as much as the Raiders-Goal tenders have struggled, their teammates have sometimes stood before them. That came at the start of the third period. The Raiders came out slowly and surrendered three consecutive goals in the first 12 minutes of the period. Josh Tarzwell scored 56 seconds and the rebels registered the first six shots of the period and forced the Raiders to burn their time out.

“Of course I thought we had a good first and second period. But we should have a better start to the third period, “said Raiders, Justin Nachbaur.” That just comes from everyone in the room. We just have to be prepared for the third, the game is only over when it is over. “

Nachbaur was one of the brightest spots of the Raiders in the game, as he scored the 5-5 goal on the power play to force overtime, while adding a few assists. He was also named as the first star of the game. The Raiders coaches liked his performance at the weekend in Winnipeg and put him back in front with Aliaksei Protas and Spencer Moe, and even a bit in the extension.

“I think I’m just trying to do my job, go to the net, have to look hard and give them the puck as much as I can,” Nachbaur said. “That’s what I have to do consistently. They are very good players, and I’m just doing my best to stay there.”

Score Summary

First period

1-0, Raiders, Jeremy Masella from Justin Nachbaur, 12:19

1-1, Rebels, Christoffer Sedoff from Arshdeep Bains and Ben King (power play), 19:16

Second period

2-1, Raiders, Spencer Tired by Justin Nachbaur and Aliaksei Protas, 4:10

2-2, Rebels, Chris Douglas from Ben King, 7:40

3-2, Raiders, Evan Herman from Landon Kosior, 11:41

Third period

3-3, Rebels, Josh Tarzwell of Ethan Sakowich and Cameron Hausinger, 0:56

4-3, Rebels, Arshdeep Bains of Dawson Barteaux and Ben King, 11:33

5-3, Rebels, Ethan Sakowich from Chris Douglas and Ben King, 12:12

5-4, Raiders, Ilya Usau by Brayden Watts and Ozzy Wiesblatt, 14:14

5-5, Raiders, Justin Nachbaur by Kaiden Guhle and Landon Kosior (power play), 16:35

After a while

6-5, Rebels, Arshdeep Bains of Dawson Barteaux and Jayden Grubbe, 2:45

Cougars and kings are coming

The Raiders will prepare for two home games this weekend, in which they will face Prince George Cougars on Friday and the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday.

–

Jeff.dandrea@jpbg.ca

On Twitter: @jeff_paNOW