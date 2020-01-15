Raider duo ready for spotlight | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“It’s great to be part of that game. It’s a goal I set for myself at the beginning of the year, and I’m excited to represent my team and the city of Prince Albert,” Guhle said.

During last year’s Red Deer event, the Raiders were represented by forward Brett Leason, who would be elected in the second round, 56th overall, by the Washington Capitals. There was also head coach Marc Habscheid, who worked on staff for Team Orr.

The bank boss has seen a big difference in the drawing process compared to when he went through it in 1981.

“(Ozzy and Kaiden have earned their chance). It is one game, but a lot goes into it. A lot is being tested, they do meetings and evaluations, it is all part of the process. It’s pretty tiring to be honest, “said Habscheid.

“It’s very different from the 80s when I was there, there were two agents in the game and there were no interviews, you never saw scouts and never talked to them. When you start your concept year until you retire … there are many things associated with a hockey career and it really starts from the professional point of view. “

Regarding distraction outside the ice, neither Guhle nor Wiesblatt seem to have been influenced by the pressure associated with their sketch year.

“I like it a bit. You grow up like a child watching these teams, and now they talk to you. It is a kind of dream come true in a certain way. It was fun and hopefully it will continue, “Wiesblatt said.

The Calgary product scores more than a point-per-pace pace with 46 points to 43 games played, making him second in the Raiders behind teammate Aliaksei Protas and in the top 20 of the WHL.

As for Guhle, he has become a go-to player for the Raiders in all situations and has seen a striking increase of 25 points in 43 games played after registering 17 points in 65 games as a rookie. The second-year student is in the top 20 of all WHL defenders in point production on their way to the weekend.

“It was a good year. I didn’t really have much expectations, I just wanted to go out and play, I felt that I was ready to go out and play a bigger role this year. I think I am doing a good job there I have done so it has been a good year so far, “said Guhle.

The two have left an impression on NHL scouts so far, both scored high in the NHL Central Scouting interim rankings released on Monday.

Guhle is the highest rated WHLer, seventh among North American skaters, while Wiesblatt ranks 14th in North America, fourth among WHL skaters.

The Top Prospects Game has been on the hockey calendar since 1996 and includes 14 players who were the first to be generally selected, including former Raider Chris Phillips (1996), Joe Thornton (1997), Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Rick Nash (2002), Marc -Andre Fleury (2003), Patrick Kane (2007), Steven Stamkos (2008), John Tavares (2009), Taylor Hall (2010), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Aaron Ekblad (2014) , Connor McDavid (2015) and Nico Hischier (2017).

Recent Raider participants include Leason (2019), Cole Fonstad (2018), Ian Scott (2017), Simon Stransky (2016), Brendan Guhle and Nick McBride (2015), Leon Draisaitl (2014), Josh Morrissey (2013) , Mike Winther (2012) and Mark McNeill (2011).

The 2020 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects game will be broadcast nationwide on Sportsnet on Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

–

trevor.redden@jpbg.ca

On Twitter: @Trevor_Redden