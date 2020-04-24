Raid Director Gareth Evans reveals the Story he wanted to tell in Raid 3 – GeekTyrant

Director Gareth Evans made a couple of the best and most badass action movies ever The Raid and The Raid 2. There was a third movie in the franchise he devised, but unfortunately, he said the third movie would not happen.

During a recent interview with Empire Spoiler Special Podcast (via Movie Web), Evans revealed the story he had planned for the third film, and it would not be focused Iko Uwaisthe character of Rama. The third film would have taken things in a new direction, and would have been overcome with the second in its opening act. The third film would spin off one particular scene from the film and focus on a Japanese killing squad sent to Jakarta to kill Boss Goto. It explains:

“The story went back in time to the moment in The Raid 2 when the Goto Gang, the Japanese gang meets, and Goto tells his right-hand man to look after him, every corrupt cop delete and the politician they have on the books and start fresh. The Raid 3 would start with Rama coming out of that building after killing everyone and saying ‘No, I’m done’. He walks away to (policeman) Bunawar, who will be waiting for him in his car, enters and drives away.

“And you stay with the Japanese gang, which is like, ‘What the fuck are we doing now? Everyone is dead, we have none to kill. ‘They get into their car, and as they’re driving all of a sudden this other car comes alongside and just blitzes them, and the cars crash. Goto, his son, and the right-hand man are the only survivors of that attack, and he cuts credits and says ‘The Raid 3.’

“Then he would jump back in time. The idea was that the right-hand man, after trying to kill all the politicians and prostitutes and destroying the clean slate, would return to Tokyo to the big board, and that it would be like, ‘Goto fucking nuts’. This is going crazy, what am I going to do? ‘The call from HQ is,’ Keep going, keep it close, we’ll send people to take care of it, and if you do that on our behalf, you can take over their turf. ‘ The attack goes wrong, it’s a killing squad from Japan that turned and took out the Gotos. Goto has no idea that the right-hand man has betrayed him and set him up for the ambush. “

The director then reveals that the story would have moved out of the city and into the jungle! This was inspired by Arnold SchwarzeneggerClassic Predator Movie:

“They hide, all the way to the docks of West Java. Goto decides to meet this old mafia boss (played by) Christine Hakim, who has killed her jungle retreat. She is protecting Goto because they are going back, she is the one who first introduced him to Jakarta.The idea is that this Japanese killing squad deployed on the streets of Tokyo must suddenly deal with jungle hunting terrain , like a Predator in fashion.

“Christine militiamen, these guerrilla kids, would take care of this Japanese invasion of their land. I didn’t work out the whole thing, but at some point Goto’s son would have been killed, he’d understand that right he – a handyman who had betrayed him for life, and they would have a really gnarly tribal way of dealing with it. people who ordered to be killed. “

I would love to see this movie! I really appreciate the first two RAID movies, and it seems like it would have gone to a whole new level of bad stuff! It’s so sad that this movie is not made. Asked if there was a chance, Evans said:

“I definitely think it would upset a lot of people, so maybe now that they know what I planned, people will be like, ‘You know what, don’t worry about The Raid 3, we are fine! Previously! I knew it, I was five years down the line, I made Apostles, we were just starting to produce production on Gangs Of London. see going back to make The Raid 3. My interests had moved on to other projects.

“You work with others, you meet other people and you want to work with them again, you want to try different things, you find a story that suddenly catches your attention and that’s what you want to do next. You are presented with things that are difficult to pass. “

It is a pity that we never see this film being made. I think the fans would like it!