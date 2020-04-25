Raheem Sterling: Lionel Messi wants to swap the jersey

Raheem Sterling admits he wants to take one of Lionel Messi’s shirts, even though he doesn’t rush to put it on his wall.

Sterling is building a collection after the Manchester City forward switched kits with Star rivals following big games, but he locks them out.

The 25-year-old England international says he is looking forward to the end of his career before putting together his silver jars and designing a shirt collection.

Sterling intends to make sure that City teammate David Silva’s shirts adorn the walls of his home in Jamaica.

“I’m a shirt collector, but I’ve never put a shirt on my wall yet,” Sterling told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I don’t like people coming to my house. I know I’m a football player. I want to keep my family home oriented.

“But when I finish football and settle down somewhere, I have all the shirts on – expect a lot of shirts to choose from – and make a room for trophies and football shirts to pick my favorites that I played with.

“All I really need is a messi shirt – when we played in Barcelona, ​​I got a Neymar shirt. That was the first shirt I asked for.”

Sterling explained why Silva meant so much to him. Silva, who is currently in the process of leaving City at the end of the 2019-20 season, has said he was “humbled” by his role as a player.

In a tribute to an experienced Spanish playmaker, Sterling said learning from Silva encouraged him to “keep that humility about you and move on with yourself in a dignified manner.”

