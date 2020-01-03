Ragnarok files a $ 100 million lawsuit against the human head of Development Studio

Loading...

Rune 2 is scheduled to launch completely in 2020, but that came with some problems between the development studio and the editor. This conflict actually ended with a lawsuit seeking $ 100 million along with the publisher demanding assets for the game. Now the fight to keep the game afloat and provide more content after launch is something Ragnarok publishers hope to win for fans of the series.

For those of you who don't know, Human Head was a development study that first began in 1997, although the company closed its doors in 2019. They were responsible for the Rune series and were working on Rune 2 before they disappeared. While it is possible that the company no longer exists, the Ragnarok editors went after the study for a considerable sum of money.

Apparently, Ragnarok reached an agreement with Human Head Studios where the development team would be paid after reaching the game's milestones. Now claiming delays and poor management, the milestones increased forcing Ragnarok to continue paying for the study. As the group approached the end of the development, Human Head surprisingly left him, although the entire team was absorbed in Bethesda Softworks. Essentially, the development team was renamed to Roundhouse Studios.

This surprise closure resulted in Ragnarok filing a $ 100 million claim in damages along with claims to hard drives that contain Rune 2's source code and assets. While the lawsuit is still active against Human Head Studios, Ragnarok received the IP assets this month. We are not sure if obtaining the assets will be sufficient to withdraw the claim or if the $ 100 million in damages will be resolved out of court.

Source: VG247