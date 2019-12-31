Raging wildfires trap 4,000 people at the edge of an Australian city

Loading...

By TRISTAN LAVALETTE Associated Press

PERTH, Australia (AP) – Forest fires that burned Tuesday in the two most populous Australian states trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions, destroyed many properties and caused at least two deaths.

About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land burned across the country during the forest fire crisis, with 12 people confirmed dead and more than 1,000 houses destroyed.

The annual fire season in Australia, which peaks in the summer of the southern hemisphere, started early after an unusually hot and dry winter. Record heat and windy conditions sparked forest fires in the states of New South Wales and Queensland in September.

In the city of Mallacoota, in southeastern Victoria, around 4,000 residents fled to the water's edge as the winds pushed a level-level forest fire. emergency to their homes. The city was enveloped in the darkness of smoke before becoming a disturbing shade of bright red.

The Prime Minister of the State of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, has said that there are plans to evacuate those trapped by sea. There were also serious fears for four missing persons. "We cannot confirm where they are," Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

Andrews enlisted the help of 70 firefighters from the United States and Canada.

Victoria Emergency Services Commissioner Andrew Crisp has confirmed "significant" property losses in the area.

Fire conditions worsened in Victoria and New South Wales after an oppressive heat on Monday mixed with strong winds and lightning.

New South Wales police said on Tuesday that two men, suspected of being a father and son, died in a house in the town of Cobargo, south-east ravaged by forest fires, while it is feared that another man may be missing.

"They were obviously trying to do their best with the fire that started early in the morning," said New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys. "The other person we are trying to reach, we believe that person was trying to defend their property in the wee hours of the morning."

A firefighter was killed on Monday when extreme winds overturned his truck. Samuel McPaul, 28, is the third New South Wales volunteer firefighter to have died in the past two weeks. He was a future father.

The state's rural fire commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, said that a "significant" number of properties had been destroyed.

Some communities have canceled the New Years fireworks, but the popular display of Sydney on its iconic waterfront was to continue. The city has obtained an exemption from a total ban on fireworks which is in place there and elsewhere to prevent further forest fires.

Sydney’s popular celebrations are expected to attract approximately one million spectators and generate A $ 130 million (New South Wales’s economy).