Raging Loop PC Full Version Free Download

Raging Loop is the story of the psychological horror that is not expected from the game of the visual genre. It is the game of storytelling of mysteries, murderous gods and bloodshed that attracts attention the more you play this game. It is a game of revelations and thrills.

Here you play in the boots of the character Haruki fusaishi. You will discover yourself in the small village called Yasumizu which is present in the deep forest of Japan. It is almost an isolated place which is not even present in the civilization part. Once you delve into the details of the village after meeting the great characters in the cast, you’ve actually fallen into the real story. This is the start of the game where werewolves have invaded the whole village.

Being one of the gods as animal keepers of about five years old would protect the underground colony. These wolves are in rage to covet the revenge of the village after the people of the village exposed them. Everyone is arrested to leave the village because of the mist surrounding the village. In this game, each night, a wolf will kill one of the villagers, then the next day, those who remain must kill their own person under the disguise of the wolf.

Haruki is the one who came to investigate and came to live with the villagers to help them understand before all of them were killed who the wolves actually are. At the start of the first night, he cannot understand the condition and is surprised by this fate. Instead of staying dead, Haruki is on the road and remembers the memory of death but does not understand why he is unable to do so. To destroy wolves, you must die several times. But the whole time Haruki dies and wakes up, he is about to start with fuzzy memories only. A new story opens with each death and as new data unfolds. The main character Haruki uses his superior knowledge to his advantage to uncovering the mystery.

For novice and veteran players alike, this game is the extra mile with styles in a different way providing complete freedom with the interface of this diversion. When you start the game, you will meet a diversionary character, Mikako taking you further as a guide in the tutorial. You will also find the choice to skip it and go further in history. You will have an overview of the choices that you can choose according to your needs.

You can even learn the visual basics and unique operations or tricks to progress further in the game. Going further in the scenario, you will also find the extension in the tutorial. The player dies and begins the diversion and analyzes everything he has learned to play better. You can even find a chat log to track the chain of events. As you go along, you’ll find new keys to around twenty and twenty-story possibilities that can help you unlock the whole mystery of the game. The sound and graphics are also amazing in away.

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel® Core ™ 2 Duo

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: 1.5 GB VRAM

Storage: 3 GB of available space



