Rage Against the Machine Reunite at Coachella in 2007

Rage Against the Machine broke up at a particularly badly timed moment in history. They raged a lot in the 1990s, but their entire career was in that short gap between the Cold War and the War on Terror. Needless to say, there was a lot of injustice in the 1990s, but the stakes seemed a bit low, especially afterwards. In August 2000, the band protested during the Democratic National Convention, and they broke out just two months later – weeks before the elections that eventually brought George W. Bush to power.

The world needed Rage worse than ever, and Audioslave did not come close to get the job done. There is only one Zack de la Rocha and he was silent the entire run-up to the war in Iraq. His long rumored solo album never surfaced. Now they are together and on tour again in 2020.

After months of rumors, the news of a Rage Against the Machine reunion finally came out in early 2007 when they were booked as Coachella’s headliner. “Is it a coincidence that in the seven years that Rage Against the Machine has been gone, the country has invaded right-wing purgatory?” Early guitarist Tom Morello. “I don’t think so. It occurred to us all that the times were good to see if we can turn off the Bush administration in one fell swoop, and we hope to do it right.” (Watch a video of their opening song “Testimony” by Coachella.)

Halfway through the reunification, Zack released seven years of pent-up anger. “If the same laws were applied to US presidents as to the Nazis after the Second World War, each of them, every last rich white man from Truman, would have been hanged and shot,” said. “And this current administration is no exception. . . This whole rotten system has become so mean and cruel that to sustain itself it must destroy entire countries and benefit from their reconstruction to survive. “

Rage hit the very lucrative festival circuit in the coming years, but a new song never came out. The shows were great, but they became a Steve Miller Band from the nineties and played the old classics over and over again. In 2011 it was clear that de la Rocha the repetition had tired and he only agreed to one show. They didn’t do anything last year.

“If it were up to me, I would have made two records a year,” Morello told Rolling Stone. “As it is, we only have three records of original material over a 20-year period. . . There are no plans, no current direction of something. It was my great hope that we would celebrate the 20th anniversary with a world tour of five continents. “

Now fans are ready to see what it will be like when they go on tour this year.