Rage Against The Machine fans speculate about a new show after cryptic teasing

Anger against the machine are returning this year and awaiting their comeback, fans hope the group will announce more shows. Maybe they are just lucky.

Pittsburg, PA radio station 105.9 The X recently posted a photo on social media that may indicate another announcement.

RATM released four albums during their first run: a self-titled one in 1992, Evil Empire in 1996, The Battle Of Los Angeles in 1999 and Renegades in 2000.

After saying goodbye in 2000, the band released the cover album Renegades in December. A live album, Live At The Grand Olympic Auditorium, was released in 2003 with recordings of their last shows in Los Angeles in September 2000.

The band later reunited in Coachella in 2007, where the flames of a reunion theory were lit even more for a similar return.

In November the band confirmed that it has confirmed a series of reunion shows, including a set on Coachella.

The band shared a short clip on their Twitter account and wrote, “Yes … it’s true … 2020 …”, in response to the previously plagued image. They also confirmed with fellow musician activist grandson that tweet “anger is back. this is not an exercise.”

Yes … it is true … 2020 … icpic.twitter.com / 8V7juth2Wt

– RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE (@RATM) November 1, 2019

These are the first shows of the group together since 2011 on L.A Rising.

The X placed a picture of the famous red star without a caption, so fans wondered what it could mean.

pic.twitter.com/ASipGLKxQq

– 105.9 The X (@ 1059thex) 8 February 2020

Some Twitter users hope the post means RATM is going to Pittsburg sometime this year.

Please tell me @RATM is coming to Pittsburgh. That would complete my bucket list with shows

– (@NOTTakesFF) 8 February 2020

@TheFestiveOwl Will Rage announce tour dates this week?

– brighton (@heyimbrighton) 10 February 2020

We don’t know for sure what the post means, but we hope the band will announce more gigs soon.

As mentioned earlier, there are a few dates for performances this year, but the band has not announced where they will play except at the festivals.

Tickets for Coachella are available here and tickets for Firefly Festival are available here. Rage Against The Machine will also come in the news one day Boston Calling 2020, tickets are available here.

dates:

26/03 – El Paso, TX @ TBA

28/03 – Las Cruces, NM @ TBA

30/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ TBA

04 / 10-12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

04 / 17-19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06 / 18-21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

What do you think the station from the radio station means? Let us know in the comments below!

