Rage Against the Machine announces 2020 World Tour

After announcing their reunion after a nine-year break, Rage Against the Machine mapped a world tour in 2020.

The extensive tour dates arrive after the previously announced warm-up shows of March and headlining slots of the festival, including Coachella, Boston Calling and Firefly. Supported by Run the Jewels, the band starts the seven-month trek from March 26 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

They will hit major American arenas in the spring and summer, including the United Center of Chicago on May 19. On August 10 and 11, they will play two consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, before leaving for England for both the Leeds and the Reading Festival. They will be closed in Poland on 10 September.

All proceeds from the first three shows – in El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico and Glendale, Arizona – go directly to immigrant rights organizations. In addition, parts of ticketing, volunteering and donations will be given throughout the year to various charities.

Tickets can be purchased via the band’s website.

Rage Against the Machine Tour dates

March 26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

March 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum on the PNE

May 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 5 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Call

June 19 – Dover, DE @ Firefly

July 10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater

July 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 – Québec Festival d’Été de Québec @ Québec Festival

July 21 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Center

July 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 2 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 4 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

August 30 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

September 1 – Paris, France @ Rock And Seine Festival

September 4 – Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

September 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

September 8 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

September 10 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena