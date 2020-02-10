Rage Against the Machine announces 2020 World Tour

After announcing their reunion after a nine-year break, Rage Against the Machine mapped a world tour in 2020.
The extensive tour dates arrive after the previously announced warm-up shows of March and headlining slots of the festival, including Coachella, Boston Calling and Firefly. Supported by Run the Jewels, the band starts the seven-month trek from March 26 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.
They will hit major American arenas in the spring and summer, including the United Center of Chicago on May 19. On August 10 and 11, they will play two consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, before leaving for England for both the Leeds and the Reading Festival. They will be closed in Poland on 10 September.
All proceeds from the first three shows – in El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico and Glendale, Arizona – go directly to immigrant rights organizations. In addition, parts of ticketing, volunteering and donations will be given throughout the year to various charities.
Tickets can be purchased via the band’s website.
Rage Against the Machine Tour dates
March 26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
March 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum on the PNE
May 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 5 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Call
June 19 – Dover, DE @ Firefly
July 10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater
July 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 17 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 – Québec Festival d’Été de Québec @ Québec Festival
July 21 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Center
July 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 2 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 4 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
August 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
August 30 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
September 1 – Paris, France @ Rock And Seine Festival
September 4 – Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
September 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
September 8 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
September 10 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena