Rag & Bone true to its roots in workwear during NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK – Against images of snakes and urban landscapes projected on walls, along with audio from a man who advises to take creative risks, models for Rag & Bone walked in long layers in combination with wrinkled knee-high boots in a collection that is true to the American roots in work clothes during the New York Fashion Week.

Silhouettes were both marked and dwarf Friday, from a thin black dress with sheer cutouts to wavy coats and oversized tunics. Large safety pins with tassels were attached to lapels or used to attach wraps and jackets. There was a touch of plaid, including a wrap dress in black, gray and white with high matching boots, along with a little camo, sometimes mixed with a white and red floral print for men in loose pants and women in a light dress worn over generous black pants .

There was an abundance of functional outerwear that could jump off the runway in the fall and winter.

Matthew Rhys and his partner, Keri Russell, were among the guests in the front row of the brand founder, Marcus Wainwright. Their children go to school in New York together. Rhys told The Associated Press that he is usually not a fan of fashion shows, but finds Wainwright’s approach an exception.

“It combines so many mediums and makes it an event as opposed to a show,” he said. “Sometimes you forget that you look at the clothes and you are dragged by another experience because he is a bit out of it to be an incredible experience.”

Wainwright dressed the couple for the Met Gala 2017 and brought Rhys, a Welshman, in a kilt. Glen Powell, who plays the lead role in the upcoming ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, was also present and praised his co-star Tom Cruise.

“Tom (Cruise) is the man,” he said. “It’s hard to say enough nice things about him. He’s, you know, he’s a friend. He’s a mentor. He’s a cheerleader. He’s the best boss I’ve ever had.”

Powell also only had nice things to say about another co-star, Zoey Deutch. The two, who played the lead in the Netflix rom-com “Set It Up”, will reunite in the new movie “Most Dangerous Game”.

“I think we are in the final phase of figuring out the exact time we are shooting this, and it will be very fast,” he said. “When I get back into the trenches with Zoey, I get so happy. She is the best. “

The show, according to the written notes of the company, was a celebration of the character of New York City. It was staged in Skylight on Vesey, a former trading floor in Lower Manhattan.

The autumn / winter 2020 collection remained true to the DNA of the brand of American workwear, British-inspired clothing, military and sports, according to the notes. The company called the collection an “effortless mix of contrasting male and female silhouettes” and the brand’s distinctive uptown meets the atmosphere in the center.

There were some new twists. Mantled jackets and appropriate leather jackets and blazers were interspersed with jewel-colored slip dresses and knife pleated skirts. Deconstructed Fair Isle sweaters and structured cable knits were combined with classic men’s clothing fabrics in outerwear and skirts. The brand relied on Japanese woolen jersey coats, faux fur coats and bombers and a reversible faux Mongolian shearling parka to enhance the mix of textures.

Ragan Clark, The Associated Press