Rafael Nadal survives the mighty horror against the brilliant Alex de Minaur

“This is the standard that I have to bring,” said de Minaur after the game.

“I knew the task ahead and knew that if I hurt Rafa I would have to play like that.

“It’s a difficult question because I feel like I’m very close. A few points in the second set. I only walked until my legs could not walk.”

The pictures of Australian No. 1 in the tunnel before the match told the story.

He couldn’t stand still. The 20-year-old was a 70 kg energy ball. He played like this as soon as he entered the field.

De Minaur beat Nadal in the first game of the game. Blink and you’ll miss it.

He would not return this break.

World No. 1 had no answers. He made an atypical 11 casual mistake, but was generally overwhelmed by de Minaur.

Nadal more than doubled his winning number in the first set – 14 to 6. You don’t see that very often.

De Minaur took Nadal’s topspin basics early and mixed them regularly with remarkable strength and consistency.

He also returned Nadal’s first serve at 76 percent and often sneaked in to make sure he went on the offensive immediately.

De Minaur was in the zone. He hadn’t noticed the enormity of what he was doing when he claimed the first sentence, 6-4.

For everyone else in the Ken Rosewall Arena, it was extraordinary to see how de Minaur brought it to a player who was 13 years older than him. A player who has earned more than $ 116 million in prize money. A player who has 84 career titles. A player with 19 Grand Slam titles. A player who is considered one of the top three who ever picked up a racket.

For de Minaur, Nadal was just another opponent.

In the second set, de Minaur grated the ball. He stayed on the forefoot.

There were no nerves.

If anything, it was the Spanish camp that looked worried when de Minaur made the match the best player in the world.

You had good reason to be concerned.

But Nadal took the opportunity he had throughout the game – in de Minaur’s last game – when the best Australian tried to draw the second set.

The fatal blow soon followed.

De Minaur was broken in his first game of the third set to love.

He lost the point of the game when he tried to avoid another break 3-0.

Nadal raised his fist towards the corner of Team Spain. He emerged victorious only 13 minutes later.

Spain will face Serbia in the first ATP Cup final on Sunday evening.

Before the 3-game defeat, de Minaur had four wins in 17 games against the top 10 opponents. One of them was in the ATP Cup against Alexander Zverev.

Two of the other four met the man who beat Nick Kyrgios in the first match of the night to rob Ken Rosewall Arena – Roberto Bautista Agut.

None of the victories went against players like Nadal.

None of the victories were on a similar stage.

But this was an achievement that signaled that one of these victories was not far away.

It can come in Melbourne Park. It may be later this year. But it won’t be long before de Minaur is among the top 10 players.

