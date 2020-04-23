Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer

Federer, a male record holder in the 20s Grand Slam, first brought up the concept of a Twitter feed, sparking the overwhelming reaction of King and Nadal.

“I’m still curious … am I the only one who thinks it’s time for men’s and women’s tennis to become one and merge into one?” Said Federer. “I’m not talking about merging competition in court, but merging two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee professional travel for men and women.”

Trailblazer King, a member of the founding of the WTA in 1973 and one of the tour’s ‘Original 9’, said support for this idea was decades ago. “I’ve been saying that since the early 1970s. One voice, a woman and a man have long been a vision for tennis. WTA itself has always been Plan B. I am happy to be on the same page.“ OneVoice ”tweeted.

Nadal, who holds 19 Grand Slam titles, supported a long-standing rival’s proposal. “According to our discussion, @rogerfederer fully agrees that the union of men and women tennis in one organization can escape the global crisis,” he said.

Federer and Nadal, allegedly by merger tennis, are more powerful in the Corona Virus Lock, which has seen sports stopped since the mble bledon was canceled for the first time since World War II and the French Open was withdrawn at the end of September. Claimed that it could be done.

“Perhaps it should have happened long ago, but now it’s probably this time. It’s a tough time for all sports, and we can get out of this with two weakened bodies or one stronger body,” Federer said. said.

He said the current system is too confusing for fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, and different tournament categories.

Subsequently, three wins in the Grand Slam, Stanislas Wawrinka, argued that discussions were underway with ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. During an Instagram live with 18-year-old Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, “This wasn’t just the same opinion. Australian star Nick Kyrgios and two-time women’s Grand Slam champion Simona Halep are behind the idea,” he said. .

