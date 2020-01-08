Rafael Nadal from Yoshihito Nishioka made you sweat, Novak Djokovic has it easy

Loading...

“I played against an opponent who was on fire at the start of the season. I won two games against two great players with very pleasant results. Today was a very, very difficult game.”

It was Nadal’s third $ 15 million ATP Cup victory that saw 24 nations compete against each other in ten days in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

All six group winners and the two best runners-up reach the last eight stages in Sydney. Hosts Australia, Serbia, Great Britain, Russia, Spain and Argentina qualified as the six group winners.

In a duel between the Argentines and Croatia, Guido Pella won 7: 6 (1) and 6: 3 against the US Open winner Marin Cilic before Diego Schwartzman defeated the game against Borna Coric 6: 2 and 6 -2 and make sure the Latin Americans stay in Sydney.

France and South Africa share the rubber of the singles, which excludes both sides from the competition.

Loading

Belgium secured a place as one of the best runners-up, while Canada finished last for the knockout games.

Previously, Garin had beaten Djokovic 3-1 in the second set, but it seemed to destroy the ego of the seven-time Australian Open winner when he won the next five games to complete the win.

“Sydney has a large Serbian community, hopefully the support can be as good as it is here, even better,” said Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic extends after his solo game against Cristian Garin

The Pole Hubert Hurkacz also took his third tournament win single-handedly with a 3: 6: 6: 4: 7: 6 (5) victory against the Austrian world fourth Dominic Thiem in Sydney. The world’s number 37 had previously defeated Schwartzman and Coric.

It was the second defeat in the new season for Thiem, who also lost to Coric in his opening game.

Reuters