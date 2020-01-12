Rafael Nadal defeated a lesson for Alex de Minaur's Top 10: Lleyton Hewitt

Neither Bautista Agut nor Nishikori are blessed with supreme power, which is why De Minaur’s win against an out-of-shape world No. 7 Alexander Zverev and the first two sets against Nadal were the real indicators that the 20-year-old is ready for the top 10.

In his first two games against the top 10 opponents this season, the 70 kg De Minaur has shown that he is now able to reconcile fire with fire in the back room.

“I thought Demon for two sets was unreal. He took him to Rafa, probably the better player for almost the entire two sets, until he went bust there at the end of the second set,” said Hewitt of de Minaur’s performance against the Spanish superstar Saturday.

Lleyton Hewitt watches de Minaur take on Nadal.Credit:AAP

“He had a couple of small half chances. But Rafa, some of the pictures he took when he was under pressure and supporting himself, so he’s one of the biggest ever.”

One of the oldest statements in sport is that you can get more out of a defeat than out of a win. After Nadal defeated De Minaur in the third and final set, Hewitt said that the Australian No. 1 would learn a lot from this clash one of the greats.

“For these guys to see it and Alex to feel it tonight, you have to compete there to compete,” said Hewitt.

“This is the best of three sets. To get five sets against Rafa, you have to win the slams first.”

An hour after De Minaur left the Ken Rosewall Arena with his head held high, he thought about his incredible performance.

The first two sets against Nadal are now his yardstick.

“Sure. I know I have this level. I mean, I show it,” he said.

“You know, it’s time for me to get into that mindset more often that I think I think I can bring to everyone.

De Minaur played a dominant first set against Nadal.Credit:AAP

“In this game I felt like that. I felt like I was playing my game and I did it my way. It didn’t matter what happened. I would commit to my game plan and continue to hit and.” hold me back.

“To be honest, that’s the headspace I have to be in. I have to bring that to the table more often.

“But it is good to know that I also have this extra equipment when I have to be against these guys, when I have to be a little more aggressive so that I can somehow get it out.”

Loading

Nadal, who had found additional equipment for a comfortable 6-1 win in the decisive set, had expected De Minaur to see all weapons go up in flames on Saturday evening.

“No, I wasn’t surprised, no. He is young. He has a lot of energy. He plays with a lot of passion. Sometimes even too much,” he said with a laugh.

And De Minaur had the opportunity to see firsthand what it means to become a top 10 player, and Nadal explained how he turned the match.

“Well, you have to be open and clear minded to find solutions, and I haven’t been able to win many points on return throughout the second set,” said Nadal. “I had to change something and I did it.

“I think I improved my position by one meter on the return, especially by two and a half meters, and I take the first point and then the game change, because then the pressure is on the other side of the field.

“So I tried to change the dynamics a little, tried to change the energy of the game a little at these moments, and tried to give the opponent a different feeling than it has in the past 30 years Protocol.

“So I tried it. And today it worked.”

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading