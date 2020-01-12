Rafael Nadal criticizes the encounter between ATP and Davis Cup after the defeat and calls for the merger

Nadal said that a solution had to be found between the ITF and ATP, with the tight schedule “not possible” for the players, who came up with the idea of ​​a “big World Team Cup competition”.

“We have to be clear in our sport,” he said. “In my opinion, we have to create one special thing, not two.”

The decision to keep Nadal out of the double decision could prove fatal to Spain’s ATP Cup dreams, which will require victory to survive the entire ten-day competition.

“I’ve played a lot of tennis in the past few days,” said Nadal of the double decision. “My energy level is a bit lower than usual because I played long yesterday, very long before yesterday, very long in Brisbane [sic] [Perth] on the last day.”

Nadal played his last game at the David Cup on November 24th. This left him with only six weeks to recover before the first ATP Cup on January 3rd.

“It’s a long competition, it’s a difficult way to start the season,” he said of the ATP Cup.

Before the comments, Novak Djokovic fought hard for the ninth time in a row against Rafael Nadal 6-2 and 7-6 to realize Serbia’s dream of winning the ATP Cup.

Nadal said on Friday that the combination of the heat had contributed to his defeat against the Belgian world No. 1. 11 David Goffin.

“I really don’t understand why you don’t put the ventilator in the first sentence, honestly. I can’t understand that,” said Nadal angrily after the tie. “I suffered a lot physically today.”