Rafael Lovato Jr. surrenders Bellator titles due to medical problems

Medical problems have forced unbeaten Rafael Lovato Jr. to give up his Bellator middleweight title.

Lovato, who defeated Gegard Mousasi last year to conquer the belt, announced publicly last month that he was suffering from medical complications.

“My trip with my team and family to the Bellator Middleweight World Champion was incredible and something that I will cherish forever,” said Lovato Jr. Bellator was very supportive of this difficult process, a situation that has never been seen in our sport has given. I know the division needs to move on while I’m on the sidelines and I wish everyone great struggles on their way to this belt.

“I will work to come back when possible – and if not, life will continue to be amazing to me and I look forward to working with Bellator in a different way.”

Lovato defeated Mousasi at Bellator 223 in London last June.

“This was an incredibly challenging time for Lovato Jr., his team, and his family at home,” said Scott Coker, President of Bellator. “He is a true warrior of sport and I cannot say enough about him to make such a difficult decision. His health is our top priority and we will continue to work with him to take the next steps in his career. “

Bellator will announce plans for the vacant middleweight title in the coming days.