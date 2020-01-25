Rafa Nadal prevails against Pablo Carreno Busta and reaches the fourth round

Rafael Nadal, top seed of the men, pushed Pablo Carreno Busta aside with 6: 1, 6: 2, 6: 4 to enter the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The Spaniard, who is aiming for the 20th record-breaking Grand Slam title, continues his streak of bad luck not to lose against a compatriot.

This run has now stood at 16 games and four years since losing to Melbourne’s Fernado Verdasco in 2016.

“It was undoubtedly my best match of the tournament so far,” said the 19-time slam winner after the match.

“I served well and started doing forehand damage. I think I served in one fell swoop.”

Nadal meets Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-finals after the Australian defeated Karen Khachanov in five sets.

“If he plays good tennis and shows his passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour and I want my tour to be bigger and not smaller,” said Nadal of his match against Kyrgios.

“If he’s willing to play his best tennis and play with passion, he’s one of those guys. Of course, if he does the other stuff, I don’t like it.”

Last year’s defeated US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev had little difficulty in defeating Alexei Popyrin’s 96th place 6: 4, 6: 3, 6: 2.