RAF aircraft were sent to retrieve 84 tons of kits to protect NHS medics fighting corona virus. FINALLY arrived back in England – The Scottish Sun

An RAF jet sent to collect 84 tonnes of PPE from Turkey has arrived back in England.

The Airbus A400-M left Istanbul and landed right after 3:30 this morning at the RAF Brize Norton base, according to the RadarBox flight tracker.

An RAF flight believed to be carrying PPE has arrived back at RAF Brize Norton Credit: Simon Jones – The Sun

The palette was seen unloading from an RAF jet after landing at Oxfordshire base

The military cargo aircraft type Airbus A400M from the British Royal Air Force (RAF) was seen after his arrival at Istanbul Airport to load medical equipment. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

It is unknown whether 400,000 highly needed surgical gowns are in the jet, or if the jet contains a complete shipment or ordered by PPE, but three pallets are seen being lowered after landing.

Two other RAF aircraft were on standby at the Oxfordshire base waiting to fly to Turkey to bring back the vital PPE.

The government has promised delivery on Sunday, but then it appears orders have not been secured before the announcement was made.

The head of health has repeatedly warned that PPE supplies are very low and medical workers can be forced to work without them in a matter of hours.

DAMAGE APD

The government has tried hard to source protective fears from around the world when the Covid-19 crisis raged.

But a British businessman revealed that Turkey had begged him to immediately supply PPE equipment.

The defense logistics boss who revealed the failure offered tens of millions of face masks, gloves, gowns and protective visors to the British Government more than a month ago.

But while his offer has been caught up in bureaucracy, a panicked Turkish supplier has contacted him asking for help to fulfill orders.

This means that the Turks are now requesting equipment from British companies – while offers of assistance from British companies to reduce the shortcomings here have been ignored or not processed quickly enough.

An RAF plane sits quietly on a runway in Turkey waiting to bring PPE back to NHSCredit: Getty Images – Getty

A British businessman said he offered tens of millions of face masks, gloves, dresses and visors to the British Government more than a month ago. Credit: London News Pictures

Millions of pieces of PPE have appeared being sent from British warehouses to Germany, Spain and Italy.

The companies here say they have no choice but to save rescue equipment to supply hospitals in the EU because the offer to help the NHS is repeatedly ignored by the British Government.

The entrepreneur, who does not want to be named but whose company is known throughout the world, told The Sun: “This is truly shocking.

“We have contacts all over the world and we spend more than four weeks trying to offer tens of millions of PPE items to the Government.

“Then, over the weekend, we got a call from Turkey saying they were desperate, they needed a kit.

“When I heard the Turks on the phone while our RAF was sitting on the runway, I almost fell from my seat.”

The UK purchasing official has spent four weeks looking at the boss’s offer after he made contact through the Government website.

He said: “The process itself is just a nightmare, only full of bureaucracy of the same form back to you.”

He added: “The problem is the kit that we can get will be lost.

“Right now, if we get the green light, we can source everything.

“But the US and other countries came and bought this production line very quickly.”

The Sun can reveal ministers paying millions of foreign companies upfront for protective kits – without a guarantee it will arrive on time.

A Turkish supplier who left an RAF plane waiting in Istanbul received 300,000 pounds after the government paid a 30 percent deposit when placing an order of 84 tons last week.

A government source said: “Suppliers have made us more than one barrel because every country in the world is trying to buy PPE.”

Regional Government Minister Simon Clarke can only say today that Turkish shipments are now expected in full in the “next few days”.

The picture shows a stack of boxes containing more than 750,000 surgical masks given to Britain by ChinaCredit: SnapperSK

The boxes are now shipped to Europe from the Birmingham warehouse owned by pharmaceutical wholesaler Veenak InternationalCredit: SnapperSK

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 8,331 British companies had submitted bids to supply NHSCredit: Crown Copyright

