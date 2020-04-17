Radwood is doing a show in cyberspace this Saturday and you have to join

How long has it been since you went to a car show? If you are in a northern state, the answer may be from last summer. The current international health climate is not fair leading to large gatherings of similar enthusiasts. If you are looking for a way to get involved in the car scene without leaving your home, Radwood has just that for you.

As some of you know, I’m one of the co-founders of the 80’s and 90’s car festival known as Radwood. We were really looking forward to a dozen great shows this year, but we’ve already been forced to push our South Carolina and Philadelphia shows by 2020. Who knows when we can get back to normal. ”Hopefully it will be soon.

In the meantime, we put on a digital car show this Saturday on Instagram. If you own a car, truck or motorcycle from the 80’s or 90’s you should definitely participate. So let’s have a fun Saturday online.

Where: On Instagram. Get involved by posting pictures of your tagged car with @radwoodofficial, #VRadwood, and #RadAtHome

By the time: Yes 8 A.M. PST Saturday April 18th up to 8 A.M. PST on Sunday, April 19th.

How much: Absolutely Free

What else: Cars and bikes made only from 1980-1999, and we encourage you to dress in period dresses to model your car!

Awards: There will be real physical trophies sent to the winners of the Raddest Motorcycle, Raddest Truck, Raddest Home, Raddest Import, and Raddest In Show. Radwood Merch Store gift cards will be awarded to winners of the Raddest Dressed and Raddest Accessory categories. The winner of the Raddest In Show will get a set of free Michelin tires!

Here are Radwood’s virtual regulation rules compliance.

The show starts at 8 A.M. The PST on Saturday, April 18 and ends at 8 A.M. PST on Sunday, April 19th. Messages outside this time category will not be considered for voting.

Please limit your entries to a single seat per vehicle, although Instagram allows up to 10 photos per post, and only the cars you can get now would be accepted. You wouldn’t want to win a trophy for a car that you sold, would you?

Please don’t go to take new pictures of your car. We recommend that you take good quality pictures of your car in your home, or use your good shots from the first crown.

Make sure you do includes car models, model and year in the post, plus a brief description of why you think it’s Rad! Okay tag the post with @radwoodofficial, #VRadwood, and #RadAtHome be eligible to vote.

The Radwood team will nominate the cream of the crop to win a trophy in one of six categories; Raddest Dressed, Raddest Accessory, Raddest Motorcycle, Raddest Truck, Raddest Domestic and Raddest Import.

Once nominated, it will allow a popular vote on Sunday from noon Pacific to choose the winner in each category.

The winner Raddest In Show will get one set of free tires from Michelin! All winners of the trophy will be taken a Hagerty Drivers Club subscription. And of course he will win a true Radwood laser cut trophy. This is a real show, so bring your best!

Admittedly, I’m one of Radwood’s four co-founders, and benefits directly from the people involved in the show. Jalopnik has been an extensive supporter of Radwood from the beginning, joining us for an event in LA, Philly, NorCal, and more. Each time the show has been extremely broadcast, and we hope this can extend to this digital version of the show. If that goes well, maybe we’ll do more of them. Hundreds of fantastic cars, thousands of enthusiasts will be here. Ha?

