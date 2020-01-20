Radiohead launches an online public library so you can stream your rare things

Radiohead has set up a “public library” online. Yes, you can get a library card.

The legendary English band unveiled on Monday the Radiohead Public Library, an online archive of Radiohead’s back catalog in one place, with links to buy or stream via Spotify and Apple Music, as well as videos and out of stock.

Fans can register as a library member on the website and create their own library card. It’s pretty neat, but it looks like you can’t customize it on the website – you’ll need to download the PNG file to put your mug shot in the corner. If you want to print and laminate it to throw in your wallet, you should give it a try.

And this QR code? It goes to the GDPR website – so hopefully that serves as a reminder that they are not using your data in an uncomfortable way?

Print this out and laminate it.

Image: mashable screenshot

The archive is pretty impressive. As NME points out, for the first time you can stream radio-rarities in the online library, such as the band’s debut EP from 1992, Drill, as well as ad-free videos of live performances and a number of B-pages. The music publisher also noted that you can get a whole bunch of older merchandise items to order.

The band announced their new “public library” on Twitter and denounced their current official website as “always annoying, uninformative and unpredictable”.

Quite a fun way to rename your official website if nothing else.