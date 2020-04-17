Radiohead, Ed O’Brien, said the burning bands sounded ** when he released his first solo album as EOB – The Scottish Sun

“EVERYONE needs space and that includes Radiohead.”

Ed O’Brien explained what led to the release of his first solo album, Earth, where he took the stage as a singer and songwriter.

Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien released his first solo album, where he took the stage as a singer and songwriter

We know him as the tall man at Radiohead, the guitarist and singer supporter of Thom Yorke.

But now, under the name EOB, we find more.

He said: “I compared making this album with falling in love. When the songs were written, I was really obsessed with it and had to release it.

“With Radiohead, and my small children, there isn’t much time for anything else, because it’s important for me to be an active father.

“I feel good. That’s what I want. Then suddenly I have time to write and I think, ‘Well, maybe I’ll try something’.”

Chatting via Skype from his home in Wales, where he was isolated with his wife and two teenagers, O’Brien talked a lot – although he forgot what he believed to be the Covid-19 attack.

O'Brien says making the new album Earth is like 'falling in love'

He said: “That is most likely a coronavirus. I wasn’t tested but I feel much better now. “

O’Brien, 52, said that Earth was influenced by the 1991 album Screamadelica Primal Scream – and by the carnival in Rio after spending family time in Brazil in 2012.

He said: “We want to have adventure as a family. I have experienced so many great adventures with Radiohead over the years, so we thought, “Why don’t we go and stay in Brazil for a while?” The children go to small village schools and, for the first time, I have time to write songs.

“So the thing about Screamadelica is not just about music, it’s rave culture.

“That is part of the moment when we all embrace one another, like brothers and sisters, rather than the disputes and conflicts we have had recently.

“And you come together as a community. There is also a connection with the Earth, because commotion usually occurs in beautiful places in large fields, in open ground, not just clever warehouses.

O'Brien, left, says even in a band as big as Radiohead, 'there are times when you sound like s ** t'

“Hearing Screamadelica again is tingling and I want to catch something about it by reconnecting us as a tribe that lives on this planet.

“I think Screamadelica did it beautifully. And in Movin ‘On Up, the line out of the darkness, my light is on completely in harmony with my own life.

“Overall, as a human being, I have a feeling that we will go to a better place.

“We are in a moment of change and the highest challenge at the moment, but I truly believe we can go somewhere better than where we were before. We have to believe that. “

O’Brien liked the way people gathered as a community in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

He said: “Humans are able to do extraordinary things. People rise to it and it is extraordinary.

The musician said that the Earth was influenced by the 1991 album Screamadelica at Primal Scream and by the carnival in Rio

“The applause for the NHS is extraordinary. Being outside stands at your feet at 8 pm – that’s the problem. That’s the important thing. “

Moving on from showing his ideas to songs for Earth took a big leap of faith for O’Brien.

He said: “Someone wants to do it – and actually there are those who fulfill the promise of these songs.

“That requires the best people. I have always been very fortunate to work with the most extraordinary people. But I have to find my new team and for me, it’s Flood (Mark Ellis).

“He is my favorite producer. Also, he’s a father at the school my children attended in London. I didn’t know him before, but my wife is friends with his wife, so we became friends.”

O’Brien said that he really wanted Flood, but was too afraid to ask.

EOB Earth – Track List

Shangri-La Brazil Deep day Long time to come Mass Banksters Sail Olympik Cloak Of The Night

★★★★

“I’m nervous,” O’Brien said. “Even when you are in a band as big as Radiohead, there are times when you sound like s ** t. Any musician will tell you that.

“That is part of the jump you have to go through, from what sounds bad to what is good.

“Playing Flood, my demo was a very tense moment. I went to the studio and sat in the back while Flood heard every bad note. Then he asked me if I wanted him to do this with me. And he is on the ship.

“I want to do this right and he is the right person. I love Fire Bullet Fire and Depeche Mode Foals Mode. I want to make one of those notes. “

Earth’s opening song and newest single is Shangri-La, an electronic groove with percussion track building, one above the other.

O’Brien said: “Shangri-La is a song about happiness and finding peace. That came four days after I visited Glastonbury in 2014.

The hunt for personal peace is a familiar theme for O'Brien

“I want to perpetuate the feelings of joy and love that you find in Shangri-La (the famous after-hour festival area) with your tribe, like raving where you are with your people.

“Glastonbury is like our carnival, our therapist. It’s a place where I will always feel very happy, even when it’s muddy. “

And the hunt for personal peace is a familiar theme for O’Brien.

“This is a journey that we must go through, including me,” he said. “I’ve been suffering from depression for years so it’s about empowering, taking my responsibility and seeing a psychiatrist or whatever to make me better.

“I realized that the darkest moment was a moment of opportunity. You can’t do anything and move on but when it’s so dark, you don’t go there.

“So you say, ‘I will stop drinking, I will meditate, because I cannot return to that place.’ And that’s what I’ve been doing since 2001. I stopped taking drugs and started my journey, basically, self-help. “

O'Brien describes Glastonbury as a 'therapist' and a place where he 'will always feel very happy'

Other highlights on Earth include Brazil, which features bassist Radiohead Colin Greenwood, and the acoustic number Cloak Of The Night, which features Laura Marling. He is also a guest on the song Mass.

O’Brien said, “I don’t know Laura at all – I still don’t know her well – but I sent her an email when we were on tour, because I wanted to work with her. I loved her as an artist. She was amazing.

“He went down for the afternoon and it was amazing. Singing with Laura in person at Cloak Of The Night was one of the most important things in my music journey. That is the most nervous of me on the whole note. He has such a presence. “

The core of the Earth is an Olympic “cosmic disco” track.

“That is the mother of note, heart,” O’Brien said. “A friend told me that was also the next recorded sound. The tempo is 120 BMP – the tempo of all the old acid-house ingredients. It makes you want to get up and dance.

“That’s where I want to go. I want excitement and enthusiasm in dealing with this crisis.”

Radiohead star said he had 'suffered from depression for years'

He added: “Music is not about perfection. It’s about being honest. Once you get what’s right, music is very powerful and happens easier. That is the opposite.

“When a band doesn’t go up or catch fire and doesn’t enjoy it, the music is empty and they know it.”

At first, O’Brien struggled to contemplate his new songs as a solo artist.

“My reflexes are, ‘What does the band think?’ But, damn it, I have to be myself. If they like it, good.

“Of course you want the approval of your bandmates but that is not everything and the end is all. This is mine. Different from Radiohead.

“It’s about Thom’s songs and we serve them. We arrange, we write little by little but he is a singer. He sets the tone.”

O'Brien will use the name EOB for his new album, saying he likes the 'anonymity'

Earth got its title from a photo called Pale Blue Dot, by astronomer Carl Sagan.

O’Brien said: “He wrote very touching words about the bigger picture. We are on this planet, 8 billion of us, in vast space. The working album’s title is Pale Blue Dot.

“Many people I know have died recently. Mortality is with us now and our physical body will return to earth. So, this works on many levels. “O’Brien also wrestles with his own name.

He said: “As a child, I was Eddie or Edward. Ed is me in the band. The name is a strong thing and I like the anonymity of EOB.

“Obviously, it’s me, but it can be an umbrella. I can collaborate with others under the EOB.”

He said about Radiohead: “I did not set a precedent (as a solo artist). I am the fourth to do this. The other three never said, “Here are my notes – what do you think of that?” You may be sent a copy of the office after leaving.

“What happened next with Radiohead? I don’t know. We’ve talked about live dating next year, but it’s a pre-coronavirus. So we just checked.

“No plan. This album is the beginning of another musical journey for me. I am only 52 years old, but play music like an eternal youth. I did not feel physically different until 20 years ago. I am much more down to earth. “

And live shows? “The tour was good but not for the planet. We must be able to adapt. ”

