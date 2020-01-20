Welcome to the new Radiohead Library. This is the band’s A Moon Shaped Pool collection, as seen in a desktop browser. Radiohead

The same collection as in a mobile browser.

The child a selection.

It’s not all audio and video; Much of the website contains high-resolution scans of the album’s original CD booklet artwork. This page comes from the special edition of Kid A. Radiohead

And that unfortunate look at former British Prime Minister Tony Blair comes from another Kid A edition.

Go back to the Pablo Honey era and you’ll find documents like this very first letter to Radiohead Fan Club members.

Can we buy exactly this shirt, Thom?

Note that you can create a “library card” at the site without a single iota of data going back to Radiohead. Nice gesture, buddies.

On Monday, the British rock band Radiohead launched what is arguably the most comprehensive one-stop website for a single band we’ve ever seen – and for an internet-savvy band like Radiohead, that says something.

The Radiohead Library, located at radiohead.com/library, contains almost all of the official studio releases since the band’s debut album, Pablo Honey, released in 1993, and more. Full concerts, TV appearances, CD booklet art, long-lost advertising videos: they are all here.

Regardless of whether you visit the site with a smartphone or a desktop browser, it is formatted to represent each Radiohead era as a series of squares and rectangles. At the top of the website are general, single-colored squares, each of which represents a large studio album. Click one of them to view the album, its EPs and singles, as well as a selection of official music videos, full concert recordings, and other audio and video samples from the era of that album. As you rummage through each era, you may notice squares with t-shirt logos. It turns out that these links lead to reprints of classic tour shirts and merchandise from almost every Radiohead album that has been available for the first time in years.

However, if you’re a fan of YouTube as a music consumption service, you’re out of luck. Each Radiohead Studio recording is linked to Spotify and Apple Music Stream options for better global access, not YouTube videos that may have regional restrictions. The collection’s direct video links are based on Vimeo. As of press time, this leads to some serious video streaming glitches and stuttering, which may be due to one of the world’s largest bands uploading dozens of never-before-seen concert and TV appearances in one fell swoop.

If the entire collection turns out to be intimidating, Radiohead offers a certain curation. Bassist Colin Greenwood is the first band member to appear on the site’s “Curated By” socket with a selection of nine videos, from a killer cover of Carly Simon’s “Nobody Does It Better” from an MTV appearance by 1995 are accompanied. Future curation sites will be announced on the band’s Instagram page.

The Radiohead Library follows a similarly massive musical record by the British electronic musician Richard D. James, better known to the world as Aphex Twin. His 2017 archive project offers easier and freer access to decades of music as it has its own embedded music player and links to purchase copies of its albums, EPs and singles from there.

Radiohead was one of the biggest rock bands of the first time when the internet was used as a distribution platform. The official Kid A promotional campaign in 2000 was about a series of viral “blip” videos (which will be fully featured in The Radiohead Library again this week), while In Rainbows in 2007 as an online giveaway with an optional Purchase debuted in the appendix. Last year, a huge collection of OK computer demo tapes found their way online, and Radiohead responded by temporarily making the same demo tapes available as a free stream. And although the band’s YouTube page is nowhere near as extensive, it is full of studio recordings and concerts.

