Radio Times Doctor Who podcast: Praxeus review

Doctor Who took a break from his series this week (Who is the new Doctor? What is the Timeless Child? What does the Lone Cyberman want?) To give us a self-contained story. But was Praxeus a winner, or was it just … disposable? Discover it in the latest weekly Doctor Who review podcast from RadioTimes.com!

Huw Fullerton and Patrick Cremona discuss series 12, episode six, take a look at plotholes, potential new companions, what might come and a few persistent questions, including …

Why wasn’t anyone talking about Jo Martin’s new doctor? How did Adam (Matthew McNulty) text Jake (Warren Brown)? And what happened to Aramu (Thapelo Maropefela)?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmg8rIFpf8o (/ embed)

For more information about Praxeus, read the ten biggest questions we had after watching the episode.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One next Sunday at 7:10 PM, with Chris Chibnall along with new writer Charlene James (A Discovery of Witches) for the unusually title episode “Can You Hear Me?”, Directed by Emma Sullivan.

From ancient Syria to contemporary Sheffield and into the wilderness of space, there is something that stalks the doctor and her friends …

While Graham, Yaz and Ryan return home to see friends and family, they are haunted by very different experiences. Who calls the figure from outside the stars for help, and why? And what are the frightening Chagascas who terrorize Aleppo in 1380?

To find the answers, Team TARDIS must undertake a mission that forces them to face their darkest fears.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAkCAHXFPe0 (/ embed)