Radio presenter Rush Limbaugh announces advanced diagnosis of lung cancer

Rush Limbaugh, whose conservative radio program made him a household name, announced on Monday that he was diagnosed with lung cancer at an advanced stage. Limbaugh revealed the diagnosis in his radio program, which he has been organizing since the 1980s. “I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I was thinking of not telling anyone, I was thinking of doing this without anyone knowing, because I don’t like making things about myself,” Limbaugh said. But “there will be days when I will not be able to be here because I will undergo treatment or I will respond to treatment.” The 69-year-old radio presenter said the diagnosis was confirmed by doctors on January 20. “My intention is to come here every day and make this program as normal and as competent and competent as I do every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction,” Limbaugh said Monday. The Limbaugh radio contract would expire later this year. He renewed his deal with the syndication company Premiere Radio Networks in early January. “Rush is both a colleague and a close friend, and I know that he will tackle the situation with courage and grace,” said Rich Bressler, president of Premiere Radio Network’s parent company iHeartMedia, in a statement. “I know that millions of people across the country are joining me and everyone from iHeart wishes him a full recovery.” CNN contributed to this report.

Rush Limbaugh, whose conservative radio program made him a household name, announced on Monday that he was diagnosed with lung cancer at an advanced stage.

Limbaugh revealed the diagnosis in his radio program, which he has been organizing since the 1980s.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I was thinking of not telling anyone, I was thinking of trying this without anyone knowing, because I don’t like making things about me,” Limbaugh said. But “there will be days when I will not be able to be here because I will undergo treatment or I will respond to treatment.”

The 69-year-old radio presenter said the diagnosis was confirmed by doctors on January 20.

“My intention is to come here every day and do this program as normal and as competent and professional as I do every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction,” Limbaugh said on Monday.

The Limbaugh radio contract would expire later this year. At the beginning of January he extended his deal with the syndication company Premiere Radio Networks.

“Rush is both a colleague and a close friend, and I know he will treat the situation with courage and grace,” said Rich Bressler, president of the parent company of Premiere Radio Network iHeartMedia, in a statement. “I know that millions of people across the country are joining me and that iHeart wishes him a full recovery.”

CNN contributed to this report.

.