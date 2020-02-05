Radio presenter Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union

First lady Melania Trump gives radio presenter Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address of President Donald Trump on Tuesday. (PBS screenshot via YouTube)

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Conservative talk show radio presenter Rush Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during the speech of the Union State on Tuesday evening.

Limbaugh, 69, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, announced on Monday that he is fighting advanced lung cancer.

Trump said the diagnosis was not good news, but added, “What’s good news is that he’s the biggest fighter and winner you’ll ever meet.”

A bearded Limbaugh, seated next to first lady Melania Trump, looked astonished when the president announced the prize. He finally got up and greeted Trump and offered a thumbs up to the Republicans in the Living Room.

Melania Trump handed the prize to Limbaugh and placed the blue ribbon gold medal around his neck.

Trump thanked Limbaugh for “decades of tireless dedication to our country” and said the award recognized the millions of people per day that Limbaugh speaks and inspires, as well as his charity work.

Limbaugh said on Monday that he plans to work as much as possible. He also said that over the past two weeks he had focused “more intensively” on what he called his “deeply personal relationship” with God.

Limbaugh is generally regarded as the key to taking over the Congress by the Republicans in 1994 and has strongly supported Trump and other Republicans.

Limbaugh has often been accused of hate speech, including intolerance and blatant racism through his comments and sketches such as “Barack the Magic Negro”, a song in his program that said former President Barack Obama “makes guilty whites feel good” and Obama “black, but not authentic”.

Its popularity has survived brickbats and flourished despite personal misery. In 2003, Limbaugh admitted an addiction to painkillers and started rehabilitation.

