Racism protocol implemented during Chelsea's victory over Spurs

Loading...

The third announcement came in times of injury, a step by which – according to FIFA protocol – the game should have been abandoned.

Rudiger later posted on his Twitter account about the incident.

He wrote: "Biiiiiiig Wiiin! ??????????????? #NoToRacism #PleaseGetSomeBasicEducation #AlwaysBelieve #Hustle #cleansheet @ChelseaFC"

Left to right: Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori celebrate Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Spurs.

Tottenham has issued a statement saying that there was "an alleged incident of racism" during the match and that the club "is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include an affair with Chelsea and their players for their observations".

According to FIFA, the second stage of the protocol should be an announcement resulting in the suspension of the match and the return of the players to the locker room for a fixed period.

If the discrimination persists, the third step should be the abandonment of the match.

It was not immediately clear whether there had been repeated incidents of racism, or whether the advertisements referred to the first incident reported by Rudiger.

"I saw the referee follow the protocol," said Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

"He came to Andre Marriner [the fourth official], he came to me and [Chelsea manager] Frank Lampard and told us what was going on."

Racist abuse overshadowed Chelsea's accomplished performance in a 2-0 victory that consolidated fourth place in the Premier League.

Earlier in the day, Manchester United lost 2-0 to last place at Watford with a screaming goalkeeper David De Gea – for the second consecutive weekend – leading to the first goal at Vicarage Road.

Chelsea are four points ahead of Sheffield United, fifth, while the spread is six points for Tottenham in seventh place and seven points for United in eighth place.

The Blues' victory saw Lampard prevail over Mourinho, his former boss and mentor at Stamford Bridge, in their first executive head-to-head in the Premier League.

Mourinho will signal a pair of thoughtless moments from his players, first goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, which led to Chelsea's penalty at halftime and then Son.

Loading

The Spurs were already leading 1-0 to a beautiful strike by the two-goal hero of the Blues Willian when Gazzaniga came out flying from his goal and instead of using his hands tried to strike the ball, Marcos Alonso with an ax with a pole first, slot at chest height.

Son's red card came after he was shot by Rudiger and reacted by tapping his right foot in the chest of Rudiger, who fell back to the ground.

"Does Rudiger have broken ribs when going to the hospital?

"Other people call him smart by Rudiger," said Mourinho.

Most seen in sport

Loading