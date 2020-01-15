Racing Victoria's boss gets Melburnian's support for Everest

“I somehow understand why they did it to promote the Schillaci, and obviously they did it well, their horse finished second or third in the race.

“It was just that, from a Victorian perspective, I saw NSW as confirmation that it had entered our Spring Carnival. It wasn’t something I felt comfortable with personally.”

The success of the Sydney Spring is a sticking point for most Victorian racing officials, especially the nine consecutive Saturdays of the million dollar race, which run from September to November and question Melbourne’s former domain.

Racing NSW CEO Peter V’landys said the collaboration between the ATC and MRC through Everest slot shows what can be achieved if the two countries work together.

“It showed what two clubs looking to the future can do instead of getting stuck in the past,” said V’landys. “It’s part of The Everest, trading and swapping slots, and this deal has enriched the race last year.

“Nobody has a right to any part of the year and they [Racing Victoria] continue to believe that they have spring. I think we saw how it worked last year and there is a lot of interest in races across the country awakened. “

“We are not worried about what Victoria did in the fall and continue to focus on expanding our racing.

“We were happy with the first year results of races like the Golden Eagle and the Golden Gift and there are some improvements that we will make in the spring.”

ATC and MRC officials met during Magic Millions Week on a number of topics, including coordination between the two clubs. How they approach Everest was one of those discussions.

Both clubs are still participating in reviews of Everest 2019 and the ATC has not yet decided how to use their slot this year.

MRC chief Josh Blanksby said his club would make a decision on Everest slot based on the terms and conditions, adding that Racing Victoria would not be included in the discussion.

“We have very similar business models at MRC and ATC and the Everest deal has opened new channels of communication that both clubs will benefit from,” said Blanksby.

In the meantime, the Racing NSW board will meet early next month to decide how the Damion Flower slot will be allocated in 2020. It was sold to Godolphin last year and the racing giant would no doubt be interested in taking it up again.

