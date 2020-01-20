Racing tips from Templegate: Kempton, Newcastle, Plumpton and Wolverhampton

GO with Tio to Wolverhampton.

TIO ESTEBAN (7.25, nap) scorched home during his last visit to the Midlands in November.

He enjoyed this trip and looked ahead to the handicapper. He meets the Irish Sea again with a huge opportunity.

GINGER FOX (2.20 Kempton, nb) likes it here and last time followed a victory with a good second place in Wolverhampton. He should be there again.

SOPHIE FATALE (2.30 Newcastle, treble) showed a lot of promise last time when he came second in Kelso and has more to offer.

NEWCASTLE

12.55 Desert Dawn

1.30 Black Abbey

2.00 yes

2.30 Sophie Fatale (treble)

3.00 Dubai days

3.30 Fort De L’Ocean

4.00 Skipthescales

KEMPTON

1.20 Rajman

1.50 Miss Thoughtful

2.20 Ginger fox (nb)

2.50 Kondratiev Wave

3.20 Visionara

3.50 My Boy Sepoy

4.20 Lord Howard

4.50 Image poet

PLUMPTON

1.40 Jack Valentine

2.10 Jully Les Buxy

2.40 Christmas in April

3.10 White chocolate

3.40 Shanahan’s turn

4.10 Ede’s Elton

WOOL HAMPTON

4.25 Dutch

4.55 Deadly talent

5.25 Rideson

5.55 Toro Dorado

6.25 Snow ocean

6.55 Tulane

7.25 TIO ESTEBAN (NAP)

