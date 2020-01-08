Racing NSW is considering Azkadellia's return to the track

Loading...

Racing Australia continues to list the mare’s owner as Ben Connolly, the former race director of Ciaron Maher, who was suspended from the race for possession of the horse on behalf of convicted Conman Peter Foster.

However, this ownership group was dissolved after Maher sold Azkadellia to recoup the unpaid agistment costs at an Echuca auction in September. The top buyer withdrew from the purchase after the auction, which enabled her current owner to buy the future broodmare.

Both NSW and the Victorian racing authorities have claimed that they would not allow the Group 1 winner to return to the circuit until the property has been determined by a court order.

However, the owner relies on his credentials to prove that he has no connection to Foster.

“After understanding the process, I can’t see a reason why she can’t race,” he said Age Last month.

“I have no contact with the man [Peter Foster] or his representatives. I don’t know him, I don’t want to know him.

“The first point is to see if she can race. If she can race, I start talking to the race director or the race director to see if she can race.”

On the advice of the coach, the owner decided that Azkadellia deserved a second chance for a racing career and submitted his application to Racing NSW over the weekend.

Azkadellia has not raced since June 25, 2016, when she finished second in Group 1 Tatts Tiara in Brisbane.