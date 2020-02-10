Racine man is confronted with incidents at the Dollar General store: “Pretending to have a gun”

MILWAUKEE – Darrin Banks of Racine is accused of multiple criminal counts for an incident that occurred on Sunday, February 9 in the Dollar General store on Washington Avenue in Racine. Banks, 49, stands for the following criminal counts:

False imprisonment (10 counts)

Obstruct an officer

According to the criminal complaint, the police were sent to the Dollar General store to investigate a “possible robbery in progress”. The coordinator told the responding officers: “A man had entered the store and demanded that everyone go to the back of the store.” the caller said, “the suspect pretended to have a gun and shouted” go back “and” don’t go out that door. “

When officers arrived on the scene, the complaint says that Banks was outside the Dollar General. Banks said, “he wanted to be shot and did not follow the verbal orders of officers.” Officers tried to deploy tasers against Banks, but that was not effective. Banks were eventually held by officers.

Officers spoke with several witnesses of this incident. All in all, the complaint says that “ten people were locked up in the back of the store without permission.” Officers “also heard that Banks had the store manager call and the dispatcher told that the store was being robbed.” Banks finally told the store manager that “he doesn’t have a gun and doesn’t want to hurt anyone, he just wants to die.”

Banks first appeared in court on Monday, February 10. The cash bond loan was set at $ 5,000. Banks must return to court for a preliminary hearing on February 19.

